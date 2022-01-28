In the late 1990s, baseball’s steroid era was in full swing.

Jose Canseco, former outfielder for the Oakland Athletics among other teams, said 85% of players were using performance enhancing drugs. That number was believed to be much lower, and MLB gave its own ratings on it.

But regardless, it was a period in baseball mired by controversy for much of the past two decades.

The Baseball Writers’ Association of America, the group that decides which players are inducted to be a part of baseball’s biggest honor, the Hall of Fame, still holds contempt for the era — even as many baseball fans don’t seem to care anymore.

The argument could be made that the steroid era saved baseball. The 1998 home run record chase by Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa brought national attention to baseball like there hadn’t been in years — both of whom were confirmed PED users.

Barry Bonds was as dominant in the late ‘90s and early 2000s as Wayne Gretzky was in the NHL. The gaudy numbers, surely inflated by PED use, are still remarkable. Yet, Bonds was on the Hall of Fame ballot for 10 years and never reached the necessary vote percentage of 75% to be inducted.

For Bonds’ career plate appearances, 26.3% ended in a home run, and this number soared above 39% between the years of 2001-2004. Bonds is also the only member of the 500 home run and 500 stolen bases club. To add to that, he’s also the only member of the 400 home run and 400 stolen bases club.

All of this is to establish that the greatest steroid era player of all time, and maybe the best MLB player of all time in general, is not in the Hall of Fame, while many other suspected PED users are.

David Ortiz was elected this week on his first ballot. While it isn’t confirmed, there were reports that “Big Papi” failed a 2003 substance test, but Bonds never failed a MLB PED test. And while it’s widely suspected that Bonds used them, doesn’t there seem to be some rather odd discrepancy there?

The belief among many pundits in the baseball world is that Bonds was kept out for how he handled the media, and the writers who vote on the matter are still bitter. Ortiz, however, was a Boston sports icon, and a jovial, charismatic player who was beloved by all. It makes you wonder if that's why he got in.

It could also be that many of the writers still get sick at night thinking about how Bonds took over the home run record from Hank Aaron and felt it was unfair because Aaron never used PEDs.

Whatever the case may be for keeping Bonds and most steroid era users out — it isn’t right anymore. PEDs ran rampant in that era and to hold only the poster boys of the time responsible is childish and disgraceful.

If you want to keep the likes of Bonds, Roger Clemens and Alex Rodriguez — who received just around 35%of votes in his first year on the ballot — out of the Hall of Fame, then at least be consistent and leave the popularity contests to the All-Star Game.