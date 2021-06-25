If I could give advice to anyone, it would be don’t work in food service.

I have been working nonstop this summer and while I was at Penn State. I am quite tired of working hard while others sit around, so this is just one big rant.

That is one of the main reasons why I do not recommend food service. People are lazy, and the ones that actually do work never get credit for it besides the validation of a paycheck.

Working with people and working in food may be just another part-time job, but to some, this is their job for life.

I am done with customers treating employees like trash. Where is there any decency in this world?

People have feelings, and it goes both ways between customers and employees.

Sometimes I feel like I am not respected by my bosses or customers. Maybe by my fellow employees, but otherwise I don’t think I am getting back the respect I’m giving.

You would think food service would be an easy college job. You're wrong.

I have so many stories from food service, and many have been blocked out of my memory. I’m only 20, and it feels like I have lived a whole lifetime because of working in food service for almost 6 years.

Ask any of my friends how many stories and instances have happened that I have told them about.

I can’t wait to be out in the world and working a “real people job” where I do not have to have the worries I have every day while working in food service.

If you can, do not work in food service. It is something I would definitely recommend.

Everyone is a customer at some point, so please keep respecting essential workers like we did at the beginning of the pandemic. It’s sad to see employees still getting disrespected.

I gained valuable life skills — and especially patience — but I still would not recommend the food service industry to anyone.