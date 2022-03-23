It’s hard for me to describe what the culture of college has done to my mindset as a woman.

The best I can say is that my life was a routine of being the most productive person I can be before I came to Penn State — and I still carry those traits.

However, I remember being student council president in eighth grade and was terrified to go to high school because I couldn’t imagine being at the bottom of the leadership totem pole again — the horror.

I worked my way back up to senior class president four years later, of course. I also implemented recycling in my high school building, was captain for two out of three sports teams, ran social media pages for clubs, led retreats and maintained a great GPA.

I’d wake up at 4:30 a.m. to check my Penn State admission status and then go to the gym before school to get stronger. I spent my mornings before classes with a math tutor and then with two different ones during study hall and lunch periods, as well. I went above and beyond for film projects — something I was passionate about.

Four months later, this same girl couldn’t look in the mirror without seeing a face that was barely, slightly wider than before, after meeting new friends over Berkey Creamery ice cream and Findlay Commons brunches — some of my good college memories.

I grew a tendency to squeeze my eyes shut every time I walked past my reflection. I started refusing to smile with my teeth because I didn’t like how deep my dimple was.

I wasn’t any different than before, except my ambition changed from someone who wanted to change the world to someone who wanted to change my appearance. I was hungry for compliments on my appearance and was willing to do anything to hear the words “pretty” to describe me.

I’ve spent thousands of dollars on eyelash extensions, hair appointments and gym memberships. I went months where I panicked if I didn’t run at least three miles each day, even if I was sick. I’ve run in 90 degree weather and ran a 10-mile beach race with a limp because I refused to stop running on an inflamed IT band. I broke my rib, and would still walk miles in the middle of the night to close my Apple Watch rings, despite having trouble breathing.

I gave up eating meat. Getting pictures taken of myself — or even with my friends — terrified me. I would stay up late to finally eat when nobody was watching because if nobody saw me do it, did it really count?

I haven’t had an idea of what I really look like to others since this mindset crept onto me, so this external validation has been what I thrived off of. The most comfortable I’ve convinced myself I was was when everyone else saw me as “healthy” — something I was always far from being.

It’s truly difficult for me to put these feelings into words. They’re more than feelings — they consume you every minute, and they become who you are. A therapist once asked me if I wanted to “get better.” But if I lost this part of me, who would I be?

I felt I had nothing else.

As I write this out, it naturally feels embarrassing for me to admit. I always thought this was my own, shallow little secret — that I cared about the way I looked in an environment that puts so much emphasis on that.

However, as I’ve grown closer to other girls at Penn State, I’ve noticed that I was never alone in these feelings. Friends who thrive even as the only girl in a STEM class and work tirelessly to prove themselves had the same small habits as me. Friends who can light up a room just by simply walking in and draw everyone’s attention with something as simple as a smile.

It sounds cheesy, but I’ve always seen these girls for what was on the inside. I see them for girls who come and open my blinds when I’m sitting in a dark bedroom, trying to get in touch with someone from CAPS on the phone because I was so anxious I could barely get out of bed in the mornings.

I sit back and see all of these amazing women I’m surrounded with. I see the way they also wince when they look in the mirror, when all I can see is a beautiful girl so capable of being an incredible friend and going so far in life.

I hear the way they talk down on their appearances when the same voices have soothed me as I cried over boys who barely knew anything about me past just what I look like.

I’ve seen them skimp around food with the same hands that have written A+ essays in the middle of the night.

I wonder how on earth the college culture can do this to women who are so capable of thinking about more than just their appearances. It happened right away — we got accepted, and we posted just our pictures on Facebook, and that’s how we judged who we wanted as our friends. We got looked up and down at fraternity house doors for parties to determine whether we got to step on the other side and have a good night. We swipe left and right on Tinder without a second thought besides appearance.

Fresh in a new environment with a clean slate when you first move into college, nobody else knows who you are or what you’re like. This new mindset of the necessity to be a beautiful girl on the outside to be attractive is being spoon fed to us, and then we’re made to feel ashamed for falling for it. Nobody talks about it, but so many people are feeling it.

We slowly lost who we promised to be in our college applications. I could’ve never foreseen that I would let something like this become so vital to who I am.

So, I look back at the answer I had to my therapist to the question of if I want to “get better.” I had said no, I didn’t, because I didn’t want to lose the only identity college culture gave me as a woman.

But I’m done exhausting myself with this.

I’m my own friend too, so I look at myself as I would look at them. I’m still the leader I was in high school. I’m someone who loves to give. I’ll bake for someone at any time of the day. I’m an athlete. I have a good taste in music. I’ll talk anyone’s ear off if they let me. I’m affectionate. I’m fun on the weekends, yet I’m still ambitious and passionate about my work.

I’m happy, and my dimple in my smile is a sign of that — and I want everyone to see it.

Most of all, I’m unapologetic for acknowledging these positive traits about who I really am, because I’m a woman who’s so much more than just her body.