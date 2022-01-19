It can be so busy at home that sometimes we forget what’s going on at the other side of the world. A story that hasn’t gotten nearly enough attention is brewing in eastern Europe.

Russia is preparing an invasion of Ukraine, which would be one of the biggest geopolitical events of the 21st century thus far.

Ukraine and Russia have a complicated history. After years of being dominated by the Russian Empire and other powers, Ukraine was incorporated into the Soviet Union, becoming one of the 15 “republics” that are now all independent countries.

Ukraine would go on to declare independence from the USSR as the Soviet empire crumbled. And, Ukraine has gone through various presidents. In 2014, pro-Russia Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych was overthrown as Ukrainian protesters desired a closer relationship with Europe and the west, turning their back on their former occupier.

Russia responded by invading and annexing Crimea, a strategically important peninsula on the Black Sea. Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed this was to protect ethnic Russians living in the east of Ukraine. Soon, war broke out in the eastern Donbas region between the Ukrainian government and Russian-backed rebels.

Russia sent supplies and unmarked soldiers to assist the rebels, and the ensuing civil war has raged the last seven years.

Now, it has hit its breaking point.

Ukraine tried to integrate with Europe and made efforts to join both the European Union and NATO, the U.S.-led European military alliance. While the U.S. has provided weapons and supplies to Ukraine, Russia fears that Ukraine joining the alliance would doom it and have NATO right on its doorstep.

Russia is massing troops on the border, usually a telltale sign of invasion, and has planned false flag operations in order to justify an invasion of Ukraine, according to intelligence reports.

All signs point to war being imminent.

Why does this matter? Why does a war in another part of the world concern the U.S.?

For starters, sovereign nations, or recognized countries, don’t typically go to war with each other. An invasion would be as consequential and dramatic as the U.S. overthrowing Iraq in 2003.

Clearly, Putin doesn’t fear what the world thinks of him or Russia. An invasion and occupation would cement that he’s willing to do whatever it takes without worry of serious retaliation.

Of course, this will also be one of the biggest, if not the biggest, test of the Biden administration. Ukraine is an ally that the U.S. has been backing for years. We all saw what happened in Afghanistan, and Biden cannot afford to lose another ally.

The last thing Biden should do is send ground troops to fight against Russia, which could create a disaster war with a global great power. At the same time, just imposing sanctions hasn’t done much to deter Russia from increasing aggression. The status of the U.S. is set to decrease, and our power around the world will lapse.

Ukraine being overrun will give Biden’s opponents the ammo to decry the president’s foreign policy, pretty much ending any hope he and the Democrats have to hold onto power going into midterms. If Ukraine is taken over, Trump and his allies, rightfully so, will have the advantage.

Losing Ukraine will also be a loss for democracy. Eastern Europe has struggled to become democratic following the collapse of communism, and Ukraine was on the right path over the last few years.

Whatever happens in Ukraine will be the defining moment of both the long animosity between the two nations and the new cold war between the U.S. and Russia. I doubt there’s a path for the U.S. to come out on top — we should start preparing for the unfortunate aftermath.