For most of my life, I wanted to be a scientist. I wasn’t sure what kind of scientist, nor did I really care, as long as I got to wear a labcoat and mix chemicals.

As you may have noticed, that didn’t quite pan out. In the eternal words of my candidate buddy Olivia Estright, “win some, lose most.”

The moment I realized I wasn’t cut out for STEM was during my freshman year of college, when I failed my first meteorology class at Penn State Abington. This, definitively, was a “lose most” situation, but I wasn’t deterred.

My determination to pursue meteorology was definitely a “lose most” since I failed it again next semester.

Most people would be pretty worried at this point. I was on academic probation. The career path I spent my whole life hoping for was being shot down by my own hand, and I didn’t have a backup plan — another “lose most.”

But me? I didn’t really mind. I talked to my adviser, and we came to the conclusion that I love to tell stories and write and that I’m pretty decent at it.

The fact that those stories were told from behind a dungeon master’s screen with a wizard hat on is irrelevant.

I changed my major to journalism, stopped failing (as many) classes and transferred to University Park, where I spent my first semester doing a whole bunch of nothing, until my mom convinced me to apply for The Daily Collegian. Thanks, Mom.

Finally, a “win some” moment to make up for all of the “lose mosts” I went through to get there.

Seeing my name at the top of my first article and at the bottom of that week’s top-clicked list is not a feeling I’ll ever forget.

After that, I was picking up anything I had time to write and some things I didn’t. Skipping class to work on an article isn’t something I really needed to do, but that didn’t stop me.

That, unsurprisingly, was another “lose most” since I barely passed a couple of those classes.

When I finished candidacy and got to apply for a reporting position, I was informed that there was a new beat available: science and environmental news.

Just like that, I was able to use my skills to write about my passion. Five-year-old me was crying tears of joy; 20-year-old me was calling everyone I knew to tell them about it.

I wrote a decent number of articles about droughts, animal shelters and even a world record attempt — but these stories all felt like they were missing some passion.

My article on the PSU Beekeeping Club was different. They invited me to cover one of their meetings where they extracted honey, and I was ecstatic to write about one of my favorite parts of nature.

During the Maymester of the previous year, I took ENT 497: Special Topics, Introduction to Beekeeping. I hated bees since I got stung at my birthday party as a kid, so I’m still not sure why I decided to take this course.

Taking this course was my biggest “win some” to date. Ever since, I have been in love with bees, beekeeping and the environment as a whole.

Growing up, I was always a big fan of nature — even though I didn’t spend all that much time in it. My most vivid memory of my childhood was learning about climate change in second grade, then crying about it in the shower after school.

Being able to raise awareness in any form for our planet’s suffering gave me a sense of purpose. It truly felt like what I was meant to do.

The Collegian is like a microcosm of college as a whole. You make friends, go out and have fun, bond over shared struggles and celebrate each other’s successes.

I would be lying if I said I went to every event or spent all of my time in the office, and that’s the biggest regret that I’ll leave Penn State with.

Despite what people might say about communications majors, it isn’t always easy. It isn’t always fun, but it is never boring.

With about a month left of college, the weight of being an adult is finally starting to set in, and I’ll be leaving with a final score of 5-2 “lose mosts” to “win somes” — a score I’m pretty proud of.

If you leave this with anything, make it the fact that no matter how many times you may lose, there’s always a bigger win waiting around the corner.