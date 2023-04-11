The phrase “You only live once” might be the most hardcore throwback to our middle school experience, but they’re still words to live by — with limits of course.

Said limits include: Don’t blow all of your money on clothing. Don’t pull a Carrie Underwood and come back from Las Vegas not knowing your last name and blaming it “on the Cuervo.” Lastly, don't get into an Uber without checking the license plates. (Nobody wants to get kidnapped.)

“You only live once,” YOLO or #YOLO (if you’re feeling especially fun,) shouldn’t be used irresponsibly.

With great power comes great responsibility.

YOLO should be exercised when you’re trying to make the most of your college career — or even your life. Should you play it safe? Respecting said limits of course. Remember, you only live once.

Try out for the dance club even if the last time you danced was when you graduated high school three years ago.

If you’re worried about embarrassing yourself, remember, the only person who can let embarrassment affect you is yourself.

Do you want to try your hand at becoming an influencer but are scared of your friends seeing your videos on TikTok? YOLO.

Anyone who actually is your friend will support you. Everyone else who judges obviously isn’t your friend.

Did you see a job posting but think you might not be qualified enough? YOLO.

Do you have a crush on someone but are too scared to talk to them? YOLO.

We could all die tomorrow from a meteorite hitting the floating rock that we live on, so take a chance and tell them.

Life’s full of regrets, so let’s try to limit the ones you have control over.

Having a #YOLO state of mind is not just about running wild and making decisions that give you immediate gratification.

It’s not just about buying a dress purely because you want it and justify it with a “You only live once.”

It’s about knowing your time’s limited, so you should make decisions that benefit you.

It’s about taking a chance on yourself and taking that job in another city to get out of your parents’ house because you know you’ll be miserable there.

It’s about making sure you don’t look back on your life 10 years from now and realize you’re unhappy with how your life turned out.

Remember those limits, and you’ll be fine.

