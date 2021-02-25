When I was applying for college, I always considered Penn State as my top choice. But, I never signed up for the weather when I finally made my choice to come here.

Winter is probably one of the worst times of year, with my mental health being at its worst during the arctic months. It is all so cold, dreary and absolutely miserable outside.

In a town like State College set in the middle of the mountains, you have no idea what the weather will turn out to be. One minute there might be sunshine, then the next a downpour of rain. Trust me, I have witnessed just that.

I hate this season every year, but I am most annoyed with the weather in 2021 and how it is affecting not just the State College community, but the country overall.

This year in particular seems to be very snow heavy in Pennsylvania with the nor’easter, winter storm Uri, hitting the northeast, northwest and midwest toward the beginning of this year.

The state hit the worst was Texas of all places, where millions of people are without heat, electricity and water due to complications with not being equipped for the winter weather as well as inadequate responses from the state’s politicians. Power companies also did little to prepare for the incoming storm.

While Penn State is no exception to the winter weather every year, that does not mean the area is better in any way with preparedness for the usual winter weather.

Everything happening in Texas shows real problems that need to be addressed, and higher officials need to be held accountable. The winter weather is destroying people’s homes and livelihoods.

Going back to Penn State, while we should be prepared for the winter every year, the university shut down on campus activities last week due to the winter weather.

Personally, snow days were common in high school, but since attending Penn State, I do not think I have ever had a day where the snow was so bad we had to have a snow day.

It has probably happened before, but nowadays, it is quite easy to hop on a Zoom call rather than walk in the snow and ice to an in-person class across campus.

The age of missing school due to snow is over because of online instruction. There is not an excuse anymore to not continue classes, which is quite frustrating for someone who would prefer a day off of school.

Overall, the extreme amount of snow, particularly this year, and the consequences of colder temperatures have been way too extreme.

Winter is one of the worst times of year and I can’t wait for summer where we all can be outside and not stuck at home.