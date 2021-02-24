As a country, the United States is in the midst of one of the worst economic crises in history.

In the second quarter of 2020, the United States recorded its steepest quarterly drop in economic output on record — a 9.1% drop.

Prior to this, America’s GDP has never experienced a drop greater than 3% in a single quarter since record keeping began in 1947.

On a local level, State College is experiencing similar trouble, with small businesses struggling as coronavirus restrictions rightly continue.

These businesses are also still experiencing fallout from an empty Beaver Stadium this fall and no in-person graduation last spring.

In August, Sandy Barbour described Penn State Athletics’ money challenges as a “very difficult financial situation” and had previously stated Penn State could be facing revenue losses of eight to nine figures should sports not be played.

Now, as we move into the spring, sports around the university are taking place. Still, it’s unclear if this will be enough for Penn State to avoid a deficit in a year where multiple Division I schools have had to cut Olympic sports.

Despite all this, Penn State’s Board of Trustees approved a $48.3 million project to renovate the Lasch Football Building last Friday.

The main upgrade would be to Penn State’s weight room, as well as performance enhancement equipment upgrades, sports medicine upgrades, a new hydrotherapy pool, an open rehabilitation space, trainer offices, graduate student and student trainer stations, a new student lobby entrance, and mechanical and electrical system upgrades.

Also included in these renovations is a student-development suite called the “5th Quarter,” which will provide opportunities to students as they transition from high school to college and from college to the professional ranks.

“This next phase of those renovations will continue to provide our student-athletes with the resources needed to compete at the highest level on and off the field,” James Franklin said in a statement. “The addition of the student-athlete development suite for our 5th Quarter Program will provide a world class facility to prepare our guys as they transition to Penn State and prepare them for life beyond football. We will continue to fundraise to make this and future projects a reality.”

The final vote was 27-6 from the Board of Trustees, with one of the no’s coming from Jay Paterno, son of Joe Paterno.

This decision is a gamble.

I’m not going to sit here and ponder if it was the right decision to spend this money now, as there are various strong opinions on both sides.

Frankly, this decision should be discussed from a more nuanced approach than right or wrong.

On one end, these renovations need to be done to keep Penn State competitive with the best in college football.

Putting money into facilities doesn’t necessarily equal wins. There is no magic number if you spend X amount and that equals one more win.

It doesn’t work like that.

But it’s no coincidence that the schools with the best facilities happen to perform at a higher rate than schools that don’t.

Just look at these facilities rankings from 247Sports — it’s not a surprise to find Clemson and Ohio State in the top four.

Now you also have schools like South Carolina at No. 5 and Illinois at No. 11.

So while it doesn’t equal wins, Penn State wasn’t found in the top 25 of those rankings.

On the other end, to Jay Paterno's point, why spend this money now?

“My former boss used to say: ‘Football is here to serve the university, not the other way around,'” Jay Paterno said to the board, referencing his father. “Football is a part of life, not life itself.”

Paterno also expressed it doesn’t seem right for the university to furlough employees and shrink academic budgets and then borrow money to pay for these renovations.

So while I don’t think there is an easy right or wrong in this instance, I know for sure it’s a gamble.

By voting yes for this plan, the Board of Trustees is betting these upgrades will lead to more revenue being produced by the football program.

The Board of Trustees is betting this investment will lead to more success, more New Year's Six bowl appearances, and in turn more money for the program, athletic department as a whole and the entire university.

It’s also betting that consistent upgrades with these will help keep Franklin in State College, because frankly, should Franklin leave, Penn State will not be able to hire a better coach.

And in theory, this is a good bet.

Under Franklin, Penn State has seen sustained success like they’ve never seen before, yes even more than in the prime of Joe Paterno-led teams.

In fact, I wrote about that here.

The coronavirus-impacted season of 2020 is the one outlier during Franklin’s tenure.

It’s becoming increasingly clear that the coronavirus is going to impact the 2021 season as well.

So again, the university is betting on Franklin and his staff to figure things out.

After all, another season right at the .500 record mark could derail the growth toward the College Football Playoff Franklin has built in his time in Happy Valley.

The Penn State Board of Trustees bet on all these factors when approving this plan.

Also, new name, image and likeness legislation will be passed soon, and nobody is really sure how this will impact budgets for athletic departments.

So, while I’m not sure if it was a good decision, only time will tell if this bet hits and the university will be able to cash out or if there will be questions and consequences.