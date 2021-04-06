Even if you think the in-person graduation ceremonies this year will be a waste of time or something not worth sitting through, I implore you to remember this milestone is something to be proud of.

I remember being a preschooler “graduating” to kindergarten, and later a high school senior, hoping one day I would be able to sit in a cap and gown at a prestigious university. All of my hard work and accomplishments would pay off.

Now, just a month away from my ceremony, Penn State has given us the opportunity to attend an in-person affair at Beaver Stadium.

While it will be different from any other Penn State graduation ceremony — aka sitting with your two guests and not with your class — it is an in-person ceremony, and we should be grateful we have the opportunity to take part in it.

This obviously isn’t the way I — or likely anyone — wants to graduate. I was looking forward to walking across the stage and having my whole family in the stands cheering me on, but this is the next best thing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

After four years of nonstop work, financial burdens and endless worrying about my GPA, this event will culminate the good, the bad and the amazing about being a college student at Penn State.

I am so excited to celebrate, and I think others should be there too — barring any extreme risk to the coronavirus or otherwise.

Many of us seniors have had a lot taken away from us this year, like our senior football season and in-person classes. The bars have been more like restaurants, and THON was virtual.

This is the one opportunity we get to wrap up our time at Penn State, and I think we should take advantage of it and bring the ones we love to watch us receive our degrees.

Graduation weekend will likely be the last time we see many of our classmates, friends, professors and best friends for at least a while. It is bittersweet to end on a note like this, but the memories we’ve formed going through a year like no other brought many of us closer together.

I feel as if I have worked harder and smarter than I ever did in the past when being forced to learn under a new primarily virtual structure. I know the Class of 2021 will be better for it in the future.

We should all be proud and get the chance to celebrate our accomplishments, even if it is in a wacky fashion. And hey, at the least, this will be our last time in Beaver Stadium as students, and that’s pretty cool.

So, I urge you to attend your ceremony with the ones you love most and soak in the last moments as a student before becoming an alumni of this great university.