It has come to my attention from my gym-addicted friends that it has been very difficult to get into the on-campus gyms this semester.

While the Intramural Building is open for students and the White Building is not, I have heard from friends that it can be difficult to schedule appointments.

The one time I tried scheduling a spot for a class this semester, the slots were taken so fast I had no time to actually click anything.

Penn State has limited capacity to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, but this has been frustrating to students, and it is also quite frustrating to me.

Students pay thousands of dollars in tuition just to have multiple on-campus Penn State gyms yet not many are able to go because of social distancing.

I get most of my exercise from walking or biking around campus, and while I should be working out more, I would prefer not to be in gyms as much as possible.

However, there are people who enjoy being in the gym and wish to use the facilities actually provided for them without worrying if they will not be able to secure a spot.

Many have gone to the gyms downtown, like LionHeart, just to be able to use some equipment, work out and still remain safely socially distanced without the worry of whether they are able to work out that day or not.

There has got to be a solution to the on campus gym situation that is safe and reliable.

If downtown gyms can provide students with that experience, then why can’t the university?

I think it is very unfair to students who want to be able to exercise in the gym, let alone schedule a slot.

Things may seem coronavirus friendly, but students just want to have a normal gym life again without paying extra, and I do not blame them.