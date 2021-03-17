After a one-year hiatus, March Madness is back — and doesn’t it feel great?

Ever since I was a child, I had an obsession with the 68-team tournament.

I remember patiently awaiting the empty bracket that would arrive in the newspaper the Monday after Selection Sunday.

I would make copy after copy of it and organize a family bracket pool, forcing my parents to enter even though they definitely didn’t care about the results.

I would highlight the winners and cross of the losers until my brackets looked like a Picasso painting.

I remember debating family members about games during my little cousin's birthday party, which always fell during Sweet 16 games.

My senior year of high school, during my television production class, I hooked my laptop up to a TV in the studio to watch games while I was supposed to be doing work.

Between my love of sports and brackets in general (it’s just a fun way to determine a champion), I’ve always been obsessed with the crowning of an NCAA men’s basketball champion.

And this year, I’m ready to do it all again. I’m ready to embrace my inner 10-year old because this year just feels different.

After everything that has gone on in the past year, the way the tournament was canceled last year, this year just feels especially important.

Sports have always provided an outlet, an escape from reality, and what better example of this than March Madness.

A majority of people in this country, whether they care about sports or not, interact with a bracket in some capacity during this month.

Whether it’s a watch party (hopefully not this year, the coronavirus is still a thing) or office pools or annoying family members like me, March Madness takes over our lives.

This year, I helped my non-sports following girlfriend fill out her first-ever bracket while attempting to explain how everything worked.

The internet should know she picked an all Big Ten Final Four and a Michigan-Ohio State championship game, which while this isn’t likely, I think we all want to see it.

And even if you couldn’t care less about sports, this tournament is a major economic event.

The tournament generates $800 million of the NCAA’s $1.1 billion in annual revenue.

According to a 2019 article from Reuters, one in five American adults were expected to bet a combined $8.5 billion on that year's tournament.

This number will be bigger in 2020 as sports gambling becomes more and more mainstream.

So yes, March Madness is a big deal, and I’m not even going to talk about the players and coaches involved.

Like I said, this year just feels a little extra special.

We’ve all been through so much in the past year, and this tournament is just another sign of hope, another sign that normalcy is on its way.

Yes, this tournament will be unlike any other in the sense it will be played in a bubble in the mediocre state of Indiana with many coronavirus regulations.

This year might be just as much of a mental challenge as a physical one for the players.

This tournament taking place is a sign we are healing as vaccinations rise and restrictions from the coronavirus ease in America.

We certainly aren’t out the woods yet, and efforts like social distancing and masking certainly need to be upheld.

But there is light at the end of the tunnel.

March is here, and with it comes hope, something that seemed impossible one year ago at this time.

Because of it all, I won’t even be agitated as my bracket gets busted by upset after upset and we witness a few shining moments.