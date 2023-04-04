Serious question: Why don’t you love The Daily Collegian?

Maybe if you asked someone, they’d say: “Oh, it’s because they’re deathly obsessed with Taylor Swift.” Well, it’s true, and I wouldn’t be surprised if the Collegian staff contributes to a good chunk of Swift’s monthly streams.

If you asked another student, maybe they’d say something along the lines of: “It’s because they cornered me in the HUB-Robeson Center and asked to interview me.”

Let’s just get this out of the way, people. It’s as awkward for you as it is for us, so just take three minutes out of your day. Let's be honest, you were going to scroll on your phone anyway, so let us ask you a couple of questions.

Why wouldn’t I love The Daily Collegian? Maybe I would’ve felt unwelcome in the Collegian office space in the Willard Building Media Center.

Maybe, as a public relations major, I would’ve felt like the Collegian hadn’t given me enough tools to complete my first article with journalistic integrity.

Maybe, I secretly hated Taylor Swift and couldn’t stand listening to other staffers talking about her on the daily.

In reality, none of these reasons hold any truth.

Firstly, I love Taylor Swift, but for some, she’s not their cup of tea.

As a public relations major, the bulk of my job will be working with journalists, and I’m entirely grateful I’ve had the opportunity to experience how real journalism works.

I felt entirely prepared to submit my first assignment because the Collegian has a great boot camp where they teach you the “ins” and “outs" of upholding journalistic integrity long before my classes ever did — from start to finish and from text to print.

You have no idea how awesome it is to see an article you cultivated printed on actual paper. Something you can save, something you can touch. Something you can send to your mom so she can frame it on the wall because, let’s face it, that’s how mothers overreact.

Finding myself as both a young adult and an individual on a college campus without my parents for the first time in my life is hard, but I met one of my close friends through my first position on news staff, and for that friendship, I’m thankful every day.

It's incredibly beautiful and powerful to put a piece of my work in my hands and say, look at what I did.

From the very first day, I felt welcomed in the Collegian’s community.

So why wouldn’t you love the Collegian?

Seriously.