College football returned in 2020 — but only if you count it in wins and losses.

For most programs, the fall 2020 campaign occurred without fans in attendance. The only way of seeing teams compete was by watching TV.

Unlike the NFL, which in my humble opinion is a league that possesses a superior TV product to others like MLB or the NHL, college football has long been predicated on the in-person element.

To endure last fall without fans in the stands was a tedious task for me. Though I grew up watching Penn State games on TV from the West Coast, the collegiate contests that have resonated the most with me over the years were the Rose Bowls I attended and upset victories capped off by fans and students rushing onto the field.

But for the NFL, such is not the case, as I certainly favor the San Francisco 49ers’ playoff runs I enjoyed from home over any games I saw in person.

Perhaps my favoritism is due to the magnitude of those college games, but there is no doubt that there are integral elements of college football games that make them unique.

Despite its flaws, college football is theoretically about more than national championships and conference titles. It’s about the nuanced aspects of the game, like rare nonconference matchups at the beginning of the season such as UCLA and LSU.

It’s also about the heavyweight tussles between Davids and Goliaths, like No. 20 Washington falling at home this past Saturday 13-7 to an FCS opponent in Montana.

Both of these occurrences were largely absent from the last college football season, with only the Big 12 having nonconference games on its slate.

Watching major upsets is what draws us to college basketball’s March Madness every year, as we search for the next George Mason, Butler or Oral Roberts. But in the first few weeks of every college football season, those same opportunities for improbable upsets resurface.

For every 62-10 Alabama win over New Mexico State, there is an Appalachian State defeat of top-five Michigan. These kinds of Cinderella stories are critical to the game and are at the crux of what separates collegiate athletes from the professional ranks.

Perhaps equally as longed for were fans in the stadiums, which of course was the case with sports at practically every level in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Yet once again, college football fans, and students in particular, are different.

Yes, Penn State football’s traditions are unlike any other institution’s, but that doesn’t make it the sole university with bone-chilling, hair-raising elements to its game days.

The “Iowa Wave” at Kinnick Stadium to the nearby University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital is just one instance of how college sports can transcend society. An Ohio State marching band sousaphonist will soon be back to “dotting the I” during the script spelling of “Ohio.”

And of course, as Penn Staters know all too well, the tenants of Camp Randall Stadium are back to “jumping around” to the hit track by House of Pain in Madison, Wisconsin.

JUMP AROUND IS BACK AND IT HAS NEVER HIT HARDER@BadgerFootball | @UWBadgers pic.twitter.com/waT3hmaOqO — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 4, 2021

These sights, all of which are commonplace for Big Ten fans, are just a few of the timeless traditions that distinguish college football. Students at SEC institutions were able to watch their teams in person last autumn, but I would imagine they are much more appreciative of this enhanced product than the one they experienced last fall.

Of course, the coronavirus pandemic has not gone away, as the delta variant continues to wreak havoc on our nation. But as the United States perseveres in hopes of a return to normalcy, the barometers for individuals like myself are not in TV shows that we attempt to pass off as college football games.

No, the measurement for me is when nonessential events like college football reemerge in a manner that has significantly reduced health protocols because that has been deemed a safe course of action. That, of course, will mean that we are progressing as a country and individually doing our parts to revert to the pre-pandemic lifestyle.

We still have a ways to go, and much has to change for our lives to truly return to “normal,” depending on what one’s individual definition of the word is. But as an intercollegiate athletics aficionado, I can now be certain of one thing.

College football wasn’t back in 2020, but you better believe it is now.