Whether it’s a White Out game in Beaver Stadium, a top-ranked showdown for Penn State women’s volleyball in Rec Hall or the weekend Michigan visits Penn State men’s hockey at Pegula Ice Arena, the Nittany Lions seemingly always have a packed arena or stadium with a hostile environment to visitors.

Now as we creep further into 2021, cramped stadiums may seem like a distant memory due to the coronavirus pandemic — unless you are the Super Bowl — however, not all of Penn State’s facilities are necessarily known for their beauty or hostile environment.

So while construction on facilities will likely take longer than expected due to financial challenges from the coronavirus pandemic, it can still be fun to ponder what Penn State facilities are most in need of an upgrade.

Jeffrey Field

Jeffrey Field has been the home of Penn State soccer since 1972. Ultimately, though, for having two nationally ranked teams, it could be better.

In 2018, Penn State released a new master plan to update stadiums around campus, and included in it is exactly what Jeffrey Field needs.

The stadium needs better locker rooms, offices and a training facility attached to the stadium and adjacent to the practice field, which is conveniently right next to the game day pitch.

In Penn State’s master plan, there would be new locker rooms for both teams, chairback seats — including covered seats on one side of the stadium — new concessions, restrooms, a video board, media facilities and new lighting.

This is a lot, but it’s all much needed.

In all of this, however, Jeffrey Field would drop its capacity from 5,000 to 4,000 — a small price to pay for a beautiful new look.

Penn State women’s soccer year in and year out is one of the best teams in the nation. On the men’s side of things, Jeff Cook is building a winning program.

For this to continue for both of these programs, a facelift to Jeffrey Field will only help.

Beaver Stadium

You knew when you clicked on this article that the famous Beaver Stadium would make an appearance.

I will admit, Beaver Stadium does have some magic, especially when it’s filled to the brim on a White Out night.

However, that doesn’t excuse the fact that in many aspects, it’s old and, frankly, outdated.

Let’s just start with the exterior.

Some may like the exposed steel, being able to see the rusty skeleton of the stadium.

It isn’t for me.

I think Beaver Stadium would highly benefit from a new facade, one that modernizes the stadium and really finishes the design.

Now, on the inside, it’s time to ditch the metal bleachers everywhere but the student section.

People deserve to have a chair back seat when watching one of the most competitive college football teams in the country.

Yes, I know this would hurt the capacity of the stadium, but I don’t care — fan comfort should be more important than getting a couple thousand more people in the venue.

Beaver Stadium also needs its concession stands and bathrooms redone.

It’s a wonder they get as many chicken baskets out as they do in those archaic kitchens.

They also need to make sure the stadium is able to be winterized so things like outdoor hockey games can be played in front of a large crowd.

The press box could also use an update, as it really does pale in comparison to other Big Ten press boxes I’ve been to.

Overall, Beaver Stadium just needs a facelift. The guts of the stadium are old, and it needs some finishing details to make it a pretty stadium, and an intimidating one.

Rec Hall

I’m going to keep this one short, because I do love Rec Hall.

There is a certain magic to the venue no matter the sporting event you are watching there.

But this doesn’t make it exempt from needing an update.

This is a tough one to update, however, as you don’t want to lose the magic and history that is inside the building.

I think just an update to the bleachers, as well as some subtle updates to where the stands are located, could completely transform this historic location into a cool spot to see various Penn State teams compete.