After a two-year wait, the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts is back in business for 2022 — this is my first Arts Fest, so believe me, I’m hype.

On Thursday, I wandered around downtown State College to check out all of the art, jewelry and other artisan goods — but more importantly, to scope out the best food trucks and other pop-up food stands.

Although I unfortunately wasn’t able to sample every single establishment, I got through most of them so I could share my picks for the best food at Arts Fest and where to find it.

The Tuckerbox Food Trailer

Based in Alexandria, Pennsylvania, the Tuckerbox serves Australian savory pies, desserts, and hot and cold beverages.

The name of the food truck comes from the Australian slang word “tucker,” meaning “food.”

I ordered a classic beef meat pie, which came with ketchup on the side — although eating a meat pie with a fork and knife while sitting on the sidewalk was a little bizarre, I didn’t mind. The food was absolutely delicious: seasoned perfectly, with thick gravy and a flaky crust.

Although the food truck only has meat-based pies on the menu, it does offer vegetarian options upon request.

For my beverage, I ordered an iced Billy Tea, which I later learned is one of the most iconic teas in Australia — with a strong flavor and plenty of ice, this was a great choice for a hot summer day.

The Tuckerbox can be found all weekend at the corner of Allen Street and Calder Way.

We Be Cheesin’

This family-owned food truck specializing in grilled cheese sandwiches is based out of Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania.

Although a classic three-cheese sandwich is on the menu, We Be Cheesin’ is best known for its gourmet grilled sandwiches, including a pizza-inspired option as well as two different dessert sandwiches.

I ordered a sandwich topped with sliced apples, apricot preserves and Muenster cheese. I also added bacon to the sandwich for a dollar extra.

Normally, I’m not a fan of combining fruit with meat and cheese, but this sandwich had a deliciously unique sweet-and-savory flavor profile.

And it gave Grate Chee a run for its money.

The friend I went with ordered a caprese grilled cheese that came with tomato, mozzarella, basil and balsamic vinaigrette — I tried a bite, and it was just as tasty as my own sandwich.

We Be Cheesin’ is located at the corner of Allen Street and Nittany Avenue.

Everything About Crepes

For those looking for a sweet treat that isn’t one of the many ice cream trucks available at Arts Fest, check out Everything About Crepes.

While the stand offers savory crepes, I decided to indulge in a decadent banana and chocolate crepe with raspberry syrup.

Again, this was kind of awkward to eat with a knife and fork. Why are there so many food trucks selling knife-and-fork food at a festival?

But I’m not complaining — this crepe satisfied my sweet tooth.

The stand also offers milkshakes, which I wish I tried, but by this point in my food tour, I was getting pretty full — but they looked great, so try one out for yourself.

This food truck can be found at the Memorial Field parking lot all weekend.

Brazilian Munchies

Right across the parking lot from Everything About Crepes is Brazilian Munchies.

I had a cheese and pico de gallo empanada, which fulfilled my cravings for fried food — after all, what’s a festival without fried food?

This weekend, find Brazilian Munchies at the Memorial Field lot with the other food trucks.

But my favorite part about Brazilian Munchies is that it isn’t just here for Arts Fest — you can visit it year round at the Pegula Ice Arena.

The Bee’s Knees

After a long day of walking around, The Bee’s Knees was a welcome treat.

Based in Bellefonte, The Bee’s Knees serves artisan coffee drinks. But in the summer heat, I opted for a lavender lemonade.

I downed it in about 90 seconds and was left wanting another or wishing that the original size was a little bigger.

But for the minute and a half that I had it, it was one of the best lemonades I’d ever had — far better than the cloyingly sweet lemonades typically found on fairgrounds.

The Bee’s Knees can also be found at the Memorial Field parking lot.

Final thoughts

Arts Fest is many things. Along with being a celebration of the arts and an excuse to drink in broad daylight, it’s a great opportunity to sample food from many of the small businesses Pennsylvania has to offer — one of my favorite hobbies.

This weekend, be sure to check out some of the food trucks scattered throughout Arts Fest. You’re sure to find something you’ll love.