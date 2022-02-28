Even as a senior, I still get homesick.

I thought because I’ve been away from home for some time now I’d be able to wait until breaks to see my family, but I always end up begging them to come down to visit.

This particular time, they were eager to see me and decided to surprise me — it wasn’t much of a surprise because my mom was persistent on knowing what I was doing over the weekend, so I knew something was up.

But, I’m happy they decided to come because it gave me the little bit of motivation I needed to finish strong before spring break.

Here’s what we did and what you can do if your friends or family pay a visit to State College.

Try new restaurants

My family and I love to try new things when it comes to food — we’re not really picky, but in fact, we’re open-minded. I haven't gone to a lot of new restaurants since I’ve been in State College, so I took advantage of this time.

If you’ve never tried The Field Burger & Tap — you have to.

One of my roommates recommended this spot, and I can say that it’s one of the best burger places I’ve gone to in a while. Not to mention their cookies and cream milkshake — so delicious.

We also tried Plaza Mexican Bar & Grill, which was just OK to me.

I’m not saying I wouldn’t go back, but I’d try something different — I kept it simple and just got nachos with ground beef, but my parents seemed to enjoy their food and drinks, though.

Go to the movies

I never knew there was a movie theater nearby because if I did, I would’ve gone a lot more often with friends — but my family and I went to UEC College 9.

The theater was pretty empty, maybe because it was late Sunday night and most people were getting ready for school and work the next day.

My niece and I went to see “Sing 2'' while my parents and older brother went to see “Blacklight” — I would go back to see the animated musical several times if I could because it was that good.

This was a great way to end the weekend.

Visit Nittany Mall

I’ve gone to Nittany Mall once or twice prior to my family coming down to go get hair products at Nu Beauty, but I’ve never fully explored it.

If you’re anything like my mom, you like to shop and drag people along for the ride — don’t get me wrong, I enjoy it because it gets me out the house.

The mall doesn’t have a lot to offer, but there are a few stores where you can find something and won’t be disappointed.

Bath & Body Works features plenty of new perfumes, candles and lotions that’ll have you smelling good for hours.

There’s also a Claire’s, Spencer’s, Journeys and more — it’s not the best, but it’s worth the visit.

Go for a swim

You might be wondering who in their right minds is going to the pool in the middle of the winter, but let me explain.

My parents booked a room at the Ramada Hotel, which has an indoor pool. Amyah, my niece, wouldn’t stop begging us to go, so we decided to take her — we all had a lot of fun and met new people, as well.

The hotel was packed because it was THON Weekend, so I assumed people came from all over to participate — but if your family is looking for a place to stay, I’d recommend it.

The rooms were extremely nice, breakfast was provided and let's not forget the indoor pool.

As you can see I had a blast. If you ever get bored here in the State College area, invite family or friends with you and explore new things — even if it’s as simple as walking around the mall.

It’s the little things in life that make it so enjoyable.