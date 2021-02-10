After a lengthy hiatus, the Nittany Lion and the Stanford Tree may soon be able to face off again on a crisp, blue turf in Boise, Idaho.

That’s right — Road to Glory, Dynasty, Mascot Mode — all things that haven’t been in a video game since EA’s release of NCAA College Football 14 on July 9, 2013, will likely once again grace our gaming consoles.

EA announced on Feb. 2 it would be bringing back it’s popular college football video game series with a simple graphic posted on social media.

Gone is the NCAA’s name in the title of the upcoming game, which has no timetable for when it will be released as it is still in early development.

But like fans of the video game franchise across the country, I don’t care — I’m just happy this series is coming back.

I used to spend long hours crafting a new team in dynasty mode as a kid, battling to get the top recruiting class or creating a quarterback destined to be a Heisman Trophy winner.

Recently, I even started to sim a college football season in NCAA Football 14 when the Big Ten was in limbo earlier this fall.

I have to say, I thought that was one of my better ideas.

“Excitement” is the first word that comes to my mind when thinking about EA bringing this series back on next generation consoles.

The second and third words I think of, though, are “potential” and “expectations.”

Both of these are very high, and after such a long absence, EA Sports will need to get it right whenever its new game eventually drops.

So here are a few things I think need to occur in order for “EA Sports College Football” to be a success.

Licensing and likeness

Now, easily the biggest challenge with this new video game is the issue of licensing and player likeness.

After all, this was the reason the original franchise was stopped by EA Sports.

I already shared some thoughts this semester on the NCAA and it’s total failure in handling new NIL legislation.

But until Congress steps in and passes the necessary legislation, there is going to be a weird limbo where the NCAA pretends to care while athletes continue to be exploited for money.

These changes are likely to come soon to the law, meaning EA Sports would be able to have actual players in the game and the players would receive a cut of this money — all around a win-win.

For games like Madden, EA Sports’ NFL video game series, the company negotiates with the NFLPA in order to use players likenesses in the game.

It’s currently unclear how this would work at the college level, as athletes aren’t allowed to form unions according to NCAA rules.

So would the NCAA, conferences, schools themselves or the individual players negotiate these deals?

These are all things EA Sports will need to figure out and could constantly change ahead of the video games release due to it being a legal issue.

As far as college licensing, EA Sports has said it will be working with CLC, a collegiate licensing company to get schools, traditions, uniforms and all of that jazz in the newest video game — something that’s even more important than having real players.

So, EA Sports has some barriers to overcome and, according to an ESPN article on the subject, is working on gameplay first, which is a good starting point when there is a lot up in the air.

Attention to details

Attention to details is the biggest thing in the creation of video games.

As an annual FIFA player, a video game also made by EA Sports, I know this because, in certain areas, the game lacks these details — especially in things like career mode.

Now, EA Sports did do a little revamp to that this year and added some good features, and it will hopefully continue to build on that in the future.

Anyway, the point is this new college football game will be set apart by details.

Let us have a White Out game in Beaver Stadium, let fans storm the field after a big upset win, introduce the transfer portal, get in-depth with recruiting.

Make the game visually fun — partner with TV networks to get some licensing: how cool would it be if ESPN’s College GameDay made an appearance in the game?

Let us completely customize a team, create a college or make as many alternate jerseys as we want.

The community for this game series is large and dedicated — I mean, people continued to create updated rosters from scratch year after year for NCAA Football 14.

If EA Sports adds details in every facet of the game, this will surely be a success and will help with both the potential and expectations.

Money, money, money

This section will easily be the shortest, but is one of the most important.

This game is going to require a lot of money to produce with so many licensing fees and the large scale development needed since the franchise was absent for so long.

So how will this game make money?

Well, EA has a simple formula.

Ultimate team.

The popular game mode in both Madden and FIFA has been a hit, and in its third quarter report from 2020, EA said a record of over 6 million daily active players was set in December for FIFA 21’s ultimate team game mode.

The basic premise is that you build a team through acquiring cards of players, which lets people spend real money on card packs.

It only gets more complicated from there, but that’s the most basic definition.

Live services brought in $951 million in revenue for EA during the third quarter of 2020.

How EA plans on getting this feature into a college football game remains to be seen, but there is no doubt in my mind it will be there.