When I look back at my time so far in college, there are many things I would’ve done differently.

But as the cliche goes, “Everything happens for a reason.”

I’ve always been told that my college years would fly by, and I didn’t believe it until now — I can recall my first day of college trying to navigate Penn State Abington’s small campus like it was yesterday.

I often wonder what my years of college would’ve been like if I made these changes.

Starting my college experience at University Park

Doing two years at a commonwealth campus was OK, but if I was able to go back in time, I would’ve started my college experience here at University Park because of the opportunities for broadcast journalism students.

Now that it’s around the time to start applying for jobs, I underestimate myself because I think my experience doesn’t compare to someone who’s built their resume since freshman year.

Although being at a commonwealth campus was a smart financial move and I was able to commute, I don’t think I got much out of it. But on the bright side, I did meet great people.

Joining more clubs and organizations

Throughout my college experience, I didn’t explore the different clubs and organizations available to students — not because I didn’t want to but because I didn’t know where to start.

When I finally made the transition from Abington to University Park, it was in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, so that didn’t help. When classes finally went back to being in person, I was too focused on how I’d familiarize myself with this huge campus and get from one class to another.

Being involved in different clubs and organizations creates networking opportunities and is a great way to make friends — it’s never too late to join.

Majoring in education

For as long as I can remember, I’ve told people I wanted to be a kindergarten teacher when I grew up. I've always liked the idea of teaching small children — they’re so cute and funny.

I couldn’t picture myself pursuing another career until my mom told me she could see me being in front of the camera as a news anchor or a TV show host — that’s when I started to look into broadcast journalism.

I liked the uniqueness of this major, I typically didn’t hear people talk about it, and I know I made the right decision because I love the work I produce — sometimes I think about what would be different if my mom never put that idea in my head.

Studying abroad

The last thing I would take advantage of is studying abroad — an opportunity of a lifetime.

Not only do you get to explore and learn in different parts of the world but you get to share this experience with an intimate group of people while creating lasting friendships and connections.

I’ve always been nervous when it comes to traveling with people I don't know, because there’s always the thought of something going wrong — but I’ve learned that beautiful things happen in life when you step out of your comfort zone and take risks.

Although I think about these what-ifs often, I still wouldn’t make too many changes to my college experience.

I truly believe if it was too different, I wouldn’t be where I am today.