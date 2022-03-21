Spring is finally here, which means my seasonal depression is cured.

Thinking about the cold, snowy nights and the sun setting around 5 p.m. gives me nightmares — not really, but winter is my least favorite time of year.

Mother Nature has wasted no time giving us beautiful weather in State College, so here’s what I look forward to as we enter my favorite season.

Enjoying the warm weather

This is the most obvious reason, but the warmer the weather gets, the happier I become — although I don’t like it when it’s too hot.

Warm weather allows for pretty outfits, a good outside run and a refreshing drink. I love to see people enjoying the weather in their shorts and stylish sunglasses. When the weather is warm, it’s a time when most faces are adorned with smiles — with masks on, the happy eyes are extremely telling.

This spring will truly be a treat—- with masks mandates lifted in certain areas around campus, I look forward to seeing happy, smiling faces again.

Having longer days

One of my favorite things about spring, besides the weather, is knowing that the days will continue to get longer — there’s nothing worse than feeling like the day is over because of how early the sun sets.

Longer days mean more time to enjoy being outside. I typically like to sit in the park and get my work done — hence, the more daylight, the more work I get done.

Upcoming family cookouts

Family cookouts are one of the top reasons why I look forward to spring — it’s always a party when the Williams family gets together.

Every year, my uncle has a cookout where he cooks on the grill — there’s foods varying from burgers, hot dogs, ribs, chicken and more — my favorite part is the fried ice cream.

I haven’t seen a lot of my extended family since before the coronavirus pandemic, so this year will be the year of reconnecting and catching up.

Going to Rita's Italian Ice

You know spring is nearby once Rita’s opens up. My favorite thing to get is a small vanilla misto shake with piña colada water ice — so delicious.

I never knew there was a Rita’s in State College until I drove past it one day on North Atherton Street — it’s easy to miss.

I haven’t gone there yet, but every year on the first day of spring, Rita’s gives out free water ice.

Chilling poolside

I never know when the pool at my apartment opens up, but I can’t wait for that day to come. My friends and I already have plans to meet up there and take lots of pictures when the weather gets warm enough to do so.

I’m one of those people who goes to the pool and never gets in, but I bring my speaker, blast my music and enjoy the view.

There’s so much to look forward to as spring makes its way through — goodbye snow and hello sunshine.