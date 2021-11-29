What I enjoyed most about being home for Thanksgiving break | Column

Being home always feels like a vacation to me because I’m surrounded by the ones I love, making it easy to forget about the stress I face while in school.

While I love my environment in State College, it gets harder each time I have to say goodbye to my family and come back to campus. Although Thanksgiving break has come to an end, it doesn’t mean I can't reminisce.

Here are some reasons why I enjoyed being back home.

Eating home-cooked meals

There’s nothing like a home-cooked meal — especially when it’s coming from my mom or grandmother.

Since it was Thanksgiving, there were so many food options to choose from, and better yet, so many leftovers to take back to my apartment.

With the workload and responsibilities I have as a student, it gets hard for me to factor in cooking every night, so I typically order out, which can get expensive and unhealthy.

Getting to see my family and friends

Being away from my friends and family back home was a lot harder than I expected it to be. I always heard the saying, “Absence makes the heart grow fonder,” and I can say firsthand that’s true.

I always have a good time catching up with my friends who I haven’t seen or talked to in months, and it feels even better to see my family members face-to-face versus through a phone screen.

Being separated from my computer

This entire break, I didn't pick up my laptop once — unless it was for entertainment purposes. I made sure to get all my necessary assignments done before the break so I could actually have some time to myself.

Anytime I get on my computer, I feel compelled to complete an assignment, so it felt good knowing I could use my laptop without the extra anxiety.

Sleeping in

I finally got the chance to catch up on sleep, and I feel well-rested. I could sleep in all day if I wanted to, but considering how much I ate this week, I decided not to.

I haven’t felt this relaxed since the beginning of the semester: This break was needed.

Now, reality just hit, and it’s time to get ready for finals.