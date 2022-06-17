I remember when news first broke that Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers would be opening a new location in downtown State College.

I had no idea what was happening. I had never even heard of the restaurant before, yet talk about it was everywhere — I felt like I was missing out on something.

Obviously, I was intrigued. And luckily, I’m living in State College this summer, so I jumped at the opportunity to review it as soon as it opened.

Usually, I like to do a little research on restaurants or dishes before I go to review them. This time, I went in blind.

I went on opening day to fully experience the excitement of the new location, the second-ever Raising Cane’s in the Keystone State.

As I waited for my two friends to come, I took a seat on the curb and watched the crowd go mad around me.

The line consistently stretched down College Avenue for about half a block, and an employee stood at the door to let people in. A DJ sat outside blasting remixes of popular songs from the past decade.

This led me to believe Raising Cane’s was actually a combination nightclub/fried chicken joint. And although I soon found out it wasn’t actually a nightclub, it was just as busy as any bar in State College on a Friday night — if not more so.

This was when I realized Raising Cane’s must be a pretty big deal.

With just a couple of items on the menu, Cane’s makes it easy to decide what you want to eat.

I ordered the Box Combo, which comes with four breaded-and-fried chicken fingers, crinkle-cut fries, cole slaw, a slice of Texas toast and a container of Raising Cane’s signature dipping sauce.

I decided to start off with a couple of the sides before moving on to the main attraction. I was thrilled the Texas toast was buttery and garlicky. Some restaurants try to pass off regular thick-sliced bread as Texas toast, but Cane’s doesn’t skimp on the flavor here.

Same goes for the coleslaw — I tend to be pretty picky in terms of coleslaw, so I was pleased it was crunchy with a dressing that wasn’t too thin.

I was certainly a fan of the breading used for the chicken fingers — the crumbs were significantly larger than regular bread crumbs, which added a nice crunch in contrast to the tender chicken.

What surprised me, however, was that Cane’s sauce was the star of the whole meal. It improved everything, and I’m pretty sure it could be recreated at home with some combination of ketchup, mayonnaise and maybe Worcestershire sauce?

My palate as a food critic isn’t yet sophisticated enough to tell.

As I lay in my food coma, I concluded my meal was satisfying in the greasiest way possible — real honest-to-goodness comfort food.

But will I return to Raising Cane’s in the future? We’ll see.

As a fellow Broke College Student™, I get shopping or dining at chain businesses if it’s the more economical option — I do this myself. But if the price points are similar, I believe there’s no excuse to not use that money to support a small business owner.

In recent years, Raising Cane’s has grown to be one of the most successful fast food chains in the U.S. And although it’s supposed to have upstanding business practices, winning a “best places to work” award three times now, I’d still rather support small, local businesses over national chains.

Obviously, I won’t stop anyone from eating at Raising Cane’s — the food is delicious, after all. But if you’re looking to expand your horizons, I have a couple of suggestions.

For classic Southern fried chicken just like Cane’s, check out Big Dean’s Hot Chicken on College Avenue. And for a Korean take on the dish, The Koop on Locust Lane offers big flavors and even bigger portions.

