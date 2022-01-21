“When’s your first class?”

“8 a.m.”

“I’m so sorry.”

Many of us have been there. The bad rap early classes get isn’t lost on any college campus.

Stepping out in the morning as the wind freezes your body isn’t everyone’s idea of a good time. Waking up just six hours after a long night of “Mario Party” to head to CHEM 110 isn’t so great either.

The reality, though, whether students want to accept it, is that those early classes parallel the jobs they’ll have in the future. There’s no point in delaying the inevitable outcome of having to drag yourself out of bed much earlier than 9 a.m.

If you want to give yourself a break the first few semesters then sure, but eventually, push yourself to commit to that early schedule — and not skip that first class three times a week.

Nobody wants to be doing homework at night while everyone else is relaxing or having fun. If you wake up early, also commit to getting your work for the day done sooner rather than later.

Procrastination is so easy — nearly everyone knows that and has fallen victim to it — but breaking out of that habit will take a lot of unnecessary stress off you.

Waking up early is proven to increase productivity and GPA as well. The reasoning is that there are fewer distractions in the morning, which helps you make better decisions. GPA was a full point higher for early risers as opposed to their counterpart, the night owls, according to a study by WebMD.

There are, however, students who are actually more productive at night for whatever the reason may be, and while that’s sufficient now, one might wonder if that’s a lifestyle that can allow them to enjoy whatever they may do as a career.

There are activities or passions that people love to take part in, but sometimes they’re dependent on the time of day. Being able to work on your own schedule is the dream for many but isn’t always possible.

This is why training yourself to be an early riser is so important because you don’t know where you’ll end up or what entry-level position you might have to take.

Waking up early and trying to complete your tasks before night also stops assignments or tasks from bleeding into the next day and taking attention away from new ones.

Brave the cold, walk up that hill and stay awake in that class. With those three things, you’ll be primed to succeed now and in the future.