Everyone has differing views on various topics.

That’s just part of human nature. We’re all different, which is something to embrace rather than loathe.

In a deeply polarizing time such as today, it may feel hard to understand or comprehend that others feel different about certain things, whether it be which sports team you follow or what your favorite school subject is.

Of course, the most polarizing of all topics is anything pertaining to politics. It’s gotten to a point where families state before a Thanksgiving or Christmas dinner, “Let’s keep politics off of the table.”

I doubt there’s anything that invokes such a strong reaction or emotion like politics that would encourage people to avoid talking about it on purpose when hanging out with friends or having a family dinner. I can’t recall a time I’ve ever been in a room where someone has exclaimed that controversial movies or the NFL weren’t allowed to be discussed.

But I’ve found myself in many situations at Penn State or at home where it seems almost taboo to talk about politics. 2020 election results? Your stance on Black Lives Matter? Affirmative action laws? Better leave it out of the conversation.

Even worse is when people get aggressive, angry or violent when confronting differing views from their own, taking out physical or verbal abuse on others.

It’s only natural for young people to be interested in the political atmosphere. College-aged students are likely voting for the first time, electing people into positions that can affect their daily lives, and more importantly, their future.

There’s a few things to keep in mind when trying to talk with people about politics with different views.

The first, and likely most important, is that someone’s political views aren’t all of who they are. Who I voted for back in the 2018 midterm elections doesn’t have anything to do with whether I'm a fun or boring person to party with, helpful with confusing homework questions or a good person to confide in for personal dilemmas.

I have plenty of friends with different beliefs than me. Some of those beliefs aren’t a big deal, while others I could never understand why someone would support. However, a person is more than their political beliefs, and it takes some level of personal growth to accept that as the way things are.

Secondly, if you’re going to be upset with someone’s views, you should probably look toward their home. Parents, religion, media and your peers all affect what views people have.

If someone grew up in an urban city with liberal parents who always play left-leaning news stations on the TV and tell their kids their own views, this person is probably going to be more liberal. The opposite is true, too. If someone grows up in a rural area with conservative, evangelical parents who listen to right-leaning media all day, that person is probably going to be more conservative.

If someone inherits their views from their parents or community back home, I find it silly to blame that individual for handed-down beliefs.

It also seems silly to think that getting mad and yelling at someone for their views is going to change their standpoints. If anything, it will just reinforce those views.

Verbally berating someone for supporting Donald Trump or Joe Biden isn’t going to make them switch their beliefs. If someone got mad at me for my support of, for example, LGBTQ rights, it would just reaffirm my support for the community even more.

At the end of the day, the more people fight over what they believe to be right or wrong, the less progress gets made. We wonder why we see little change occur, but when you turn on C-SPAN and watch congress deliberate, all of those questions are answered with the verbal circus.

Perhaps the first step when debating with others is to realize what they are — people. We each have things we support and don’t like.

No need to dictate how others should feel.