“Everyone loves the backup quarterback.”

It's a saying that’s been around for years. Fans are unhappy with how their starter performs, call for a replacement and then once a replacement goes in, they realize the quality of play is no different.

Enter U.S. politics. As I detailed a few weeks ago in a column, war was imminent with Russia preparing to invade Ukraine. Unfortunately, that became a reality on Feb. 24, with the Russian military launching a full invasion, attacking from the north, south and east.

Ukraine has mobilized the entire country and held a heroic resistance against a much more powerful foe, with Western nations and countries around the world rallying around in support. The war has seen massive damage to civilian infrastructure, witnessed innocent people killed and suffered massive casualties to soldiers from both sides.

As I said in my previous column, an invasion would result in ammunition for President Joe Biden’s opponents to attack him and his foreign policy. No matter what moves Biden and his administration were to take, they would face the brunt of criticism.

This has become a reality, as well. In a recent poll, 62% of voters surveyed said if former President Donald Trump was still in office, Russian President Vladimir Putin wouldn’t have invaded Ukraine. Members of the Republican Party pinned blame on Biden and said not enough was done to prevent Russia’s conquest.

Is Biden a foreign policy genius? Absolutely not.

But I highly doubt that Trump, who praised Putin earlier this week and doubled down on said praise, as well as threatened to withhold $400 million in military aid to Ukraine a few years ago unless Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy investigated Biden for alleged corruption — which led to his first of two impeachments —would’ve stopped the Russian dictator from invading.

The frank truth is that Putin clearly doesn’t care who’s in office — he will do as he pleases. Because he knows that the U.S. isn’t going to mobilize NATO or its own troops to go to war with Russia, which would be catastrophic, if he wants to invade, he will.

Biden and the U.S. have put the toughest sanctions ever seen against both Putin and Russia. The country’s economy will cripple, its people will starve and it will face economic repercussions for years to come, regardless of the outcome of this conflict.

That’s about all the U.S. can do short of sending in its own soldiers. Yet, Trump and his allies claim, without offering how, that this wouldn’t have happened with them in power.

Which brings this all back to the idea of the backup quarterback. It’s easy to say once you're not in power that things would be different had the roles been reversed. When in reality, some situations won’t be drastically different because it's out of one's control or ability to change.

While Trump and the GOP are guilty of this with the Ukraine crisis right now, the current administration and allies acted no differently throughout 2020.

While Trump dealt with a multitude of issues, namely the pandemic and economic crisis, Biden ran on a platform of fixing the economy and getting the coronavirus under control. When he entered office in January 2021, the pandemic had just experienced its worst months at the time. Biden even said during a debate that at the time, with over 220,000 coronavirus deaths, “anyone that is responsible for that many deaths should not remain as president of the United States of America.”

Of course, it’s silly to blame Biden for the first months of his presidency for his coronavirus response because of lingering effects from policies before, but the virus hit its worst spike in January 2022, and Biden presided over an increase in deaths across the nation and the failure of plenty of his policies.

In regard to the economy, Biden promised to bring in new jobs and help recover from the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus, yet inflation has soared to 7.5%, costs for basic goods are through the roof and the economy looks to have a rough year in store for 2022.

While not all of this is on Biden, the economic recovery has not fulfilled his promises as a candidate.

It was easy for Biden to say when he was a candidate that he could fix disasters that occured during Trump’s presidency. But perhaps, as with Ukraine, it would be more realistic for people to realize that these two crises were going to go bad for whoever was in office, regardless of the party.

No, Trump wasn’t magically going to tell Putin to not invade Ukraine.

No, the Russian leader wouldn’t listen and heed Trump’s wish.

And no, Biden wasn’t going to come into office and give a Midas touch to our economy and revitalize it as the world has never seen before.

Some problems are bigger than the man or the party in power and would be no different if the other party was in their place instead.