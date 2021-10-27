to be.

The battle between former Democratic Governor Terry McAuliffe, who helmed the state from 2014 to 2018, and Republican Glenn Youngkin, the former CEO of The Carlyle Group, a private equity firm, is by far the most contentious and closely watched contest in the 2021 election cycle.

The showdown has gone deeper than just a normal race. Both candidates have run bitter campaigns attacking one another.

McAuliffe has been criticized for his ties to the Clinton family and fundraising violations. Youngkin, on the other hand, was called out for initially refusing to acknowledge the 2020 presidential election results and has courted the supporters of former President Donald Trump, such as Ted Cruz.

The race is in a deadlock with both candidates neck and neck in the polls, which shouldn’t be the case in the Old Dominion State.

The former capital of the Confederacy has turned into a blue stronghold as of recently. Democrats won the last four presidential races by comfortable margins, with President Joe Biden defeating Trump by a whopping 10%.

As well, Virginia hasn’t elected a Republican to statewide office since 2009, with both senators, current governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general all being Democrats.

Additionally, seven of 11 House of Representatives districts in the state are Democratic controlled, along with both the Virginia Senate and House of Delegates.

So why is this Democratic state a toss-up right now? All things point to the direction of national politics.

With Biden’s approval ratings in freefall after a series of negative events, this election is going to be more of a reflection on him rather than anything McAuliffe or Youngkin has to say.

While odd-year elections and midterms have often been a referendum on the current presidential administration, a solidly blue state being in a dead heat is a major warning sign for Biden and his party.

Biden has struggled to string together wins and pass legislation, which hasn’t helped McAuliffe's case. Meanwhile, Youngkin appears to have perfected the balancing act of bringing in Trump voters while not having the former president, unpopular in Virginia, campaign for him in the state.

Even McAuliffe recognizes Biden is dragging down his chances in the race. He along with other Democrats have tried to tie Youngkin to Trump, touting the two’s similar views and Trump’s support of the GOP nominee. But this tactic has been failing.

Ultimately, although some Democrats and Independents still have an unwavering fear of Trump, results from the current administration will matter more in swaying voters, and the Biden presidency hasn’t been one of results thus far. Biden is responsible for his own actions, not Trump.

It will be a close race regardless of the outcome.

If McAuliffe is able to prevail, the Democrats get a major save but should still be concerned entering midterms next year.

If Youngkin pulls out a win, Biden and the Democrats are doomed next fall and will see the U.S. House and Senate switch to Republican control, as well as governorships flip to the GOP. That’s an easy recipe for a 2024 Republican victory for president.

Swing states with big races next year such as Pennsylvania, Arizona, Nevada, North Carolina, Wisconsin and Michigan will all be affected by the outcome of Virginia.

A McAuliffe victory buys the Democrats some time to plan for midterms, while a Youngkin win sets the near future for GOP dominance.

Virginia’s race will be pivotal in determining the future direction of the country, as well as if Biden can still hope for any success as president.