There are some holidays, celebrations and observations that elicit minimal negative reactions.

Even if people don’t celebrate Christmas, you can’t find many denouncing the day out loud. If you don’t observe the Lunar New Year, you’re probably not going to write a post about how you think it’s “stupid.”

For pretty much all holidays or observations, they’re supposed to be either meaningful, fun or thought-provoking — perhaps even all of those.

Enter Valentine’s Day.

Across social media, there’s a visible divide on the holiday. Half of the posts I see are about how much someone adores their partner, while the other half focus on saying how much they hate Valentine’s Day.

Statistics show that most Americans don't see Valentine’s Day as important in the first place. The holiday ranks below Christmas, Thanksgiving, Mother’s and Father’s Day, the Fourth of July, New Year’s Day, Memorial Day, Halloween and Labor Day in being well-liked.

While it’s understandable why those who love Valentine’s Day are happy to be handed a day where they’re expected to go above and beyond to show their love, it’s far less understandable to me why people feel the need to voice their hatred for it.

As a kid, Valentine’s Day was great because we made boxes in school, and we’d pass out candy to everyone. I remember being so excited to open notes from my friends and of course, fall into a chocolate-induced coma by the end of the day.

I do remember being a little more wary of the early days of February as I started middle and high school — when my friends and I started getting into relationships . As a teenager, so preoccupied with appearance and popularity, Valentine’s Day felt like a proving ground — when that’s the last thing it should be.

I’ve been both in relationships and single on various Valentine’s Days. While I always figured that being in a relationship meant it was somewhat necessary to acknowledge Valentine’s Day, it took until adulthood to appreciate times when I’ve been single come February.

Since the start of high school, I’ve been in a relationship for three of eight Valentine’s Days. While they were all different — some certainly better than others — it was always a good day to reflect on my relationship, try to show my affection and make my partner feel appreciated.

When I’ve been single, I’ve learned as I’ve grown that being in a relationship wasn’t what mattered on Valentine’s Day. Sure, I wished during those times that I had someone to buy me chocolate or someone I could give flowers to, but there were other important things out there.

There’s no definition that says Valentine’s Day can be celebrated only if you’re in a relationship. You could spend the day treating and loving yourself — something we could all use a little bit more of nowadays.

As well, you can let those close to you know how much they mean to you, whether it’s a mom, dad, sibling, best friend, teacher or mailman. There are plenty of people on Valentine’s Day who could have their day made just if you let them know you appreciate them — which can be done while single or in a relationship.

Being bitter over some things is appropriate, but if you’re bitter on a day that’s generally intended to show others love or care, then some reevaluation is needed on your part.

Anyone can show love and affection, regardless of relationship status. There’s no need to shoot others down for expressing their care for someone.