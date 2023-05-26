¡Vámanos a la discoteca! | Column

One of the biggest reasons I love Ronda is because it’s so traditional — not in an antiquated way, but in a charming and cozy way.

Surrounded by mountains and valleys, the town is very in touch with nature and its rich history. The architecture is much more natural and many of the structures are built with stone rather than steel or concrete.

Naturally, my study abroad group was surprised to hear there was a discoteca here. Ronda feels more like a town that would have a Bridgerton-style ball than one that would have an EDM dance club.

It was this episode, the one where a group of 18-to-20-year-olds went to their first club, that I learned Spain is more similar to Penn State than I thought.

Like Penn State, you don’t need a nice place to go; all you need is friends, drinks and a slight feeling of danger.

Before the discoteca, our group entered a bar on the same street to pregame. Immediately, the other patrons of the bar turned toward our misfit group.

The most obvious indicator that we were foreigners was that we spoke Spanish like we were already 10 shots deep. Also, we were easily the youngest people in the bar, and it really wasn’t a contest.

So, I did what any boy trying to act like an adult would do. I ordered a beer and played foosball with the fellas.

Friday night showed me another reason why I love sports: they transcend cultures and break down language barriers.

Although I couldn’t express myself fully, my friend and I were able to have a great time vigorously rotating plastic figurines with two Spanish men we hadn’t met before.

I’d never been in a bar before then, and I don’t think I’ll be much of a barcrawler when I’m 21 in the U.S., but I still had a great time in the most unfamiliar of places.

Meanwhile, the discoteca was loca to say the least.

The club itself was pretty small, with a large bar counter in the center that divided the room. One side had an area with tables and chairs, and the other side was the dance floor.

The floor was filled to the brim with people dancing and chanting as a dizzying strobe light flashed to the beat.

Now, I’m known to bust a move from time to time, especially to “…Ready For It?” by Taylor Swift, but this time was more challenging than normal.

The biggest thing that threw me off is that I didn’t know any of the songs.

I’m pretty cultured in English dance music, so it’s a cool party trick to be able to sing most of the songs when I’m at Penn State.

In Ronda, however, the DJ naturally played pop songs from Hispanic artists. I felt like a fish out of water.

The whole thing was extremely invalidating, since four-plus years of Spanish education didn’t help me understand a single word in these songs.

Fortunately, I understood the beat, and I’ve always had the language of dance within me.

Dramatics aside, I danced with all my friends, and it was one of the most fun nights in my life. I was completely out of my comfort zone, but I knew I had to release my inhibitions to make the most of my time.

That’s really become my mantra for this whole trip: the only thing that can stop me is my own self-doubts.

It’s this thrill of a new challenge that makes the adventure memorable.

If you want truly great memories, you have to create them yourself.

