As one of my last columns for The Daily Collegian, I’m channeling my abroad-columnist roots to leave all of the underclassmen with my most important message yet.

If you’ve been around me for more than 10 minutes in the past year, I’m probably running my mouth about my study abroad experience. I’m exactly the very stereotypical student who came back from Europe “changed” and never shuts up about it.

While I’ve seen interest in doing a semester-long abroad program increase for my younger friends after the abroad students returned last spring, I still feel I have to shout it from the rooftops: STUDY. ABROAD.

A Maymester is a very great opportunity, but if you’re faced with the decision of a couple of weeks or the entire semester — opt for the long run.

As a senior in high school, study abroad programs were one of the main things I looked at when touring colleges. Then, of course, the coronavirus pandemic sent home all of the students during my freshman year, including those abroad — just a few weeks into the semester.

So, as the deadline approached, I felt reluctant to miss out on another semester at Penn State. That’s also what many of my friends said when I tried to get them to fly across the world with me, and I had FOMO about leaving them behind.

So, I decided I wouldn’t apply for the whole semester, and I’d just do a Maymester.

When summer rolled around, the mom of the kids I babysat brought up how not studying abroad was her biggest regret from college. She wasn’t the first person to tell me this, and I was already feeling slightly sad about my decision.

As I returned home that very day, I received an email about the second deadline. It had to be a sign, I thought. But my roommate ended up coming to visit me that weekend, and we had plans to go out to dinner the night of the deadline.

I reverted back to my original thought of just doing a Maymester, but she sat me down and made me bang out the application before we went out.

Spoiler: The application process is a lot easier than it seems.

Not really knowing anything about the cities in Spain, I chose randomly and got accepted into Barcelona a few weeks later.

Last spring was the greatest semester of my life, but if you’re a loyal reader of my columns as many, many people are, you already know that, and I’ll spare you the redundant details.

I struggled with a lot of anxiety during the months leading up to my departure and considered not going through with it, but I got myself on that plane nonetheless and ended up learning a lot about myself.

While there were times I had FOMO during THON and other special events back in State College, the pros of running around Europe with my new friends outweighed it all. And I especially wasn’t missing the central Pennsylvania winters while I was soaking up the Spanish sun on my walks to class in February.

I ate the best meals of my life, learned a new language (I knew basically no Spanish and Catalan before I left) and traveled around to a new city in Europe every weekend.

And while I wish I had tried harder to get my friends to join me for the semester, my sophomore- and junior-year self would’ve never believed just how much I had grown by spending time with myself in the most beautiful places on Earth.

Even a year later, I know so much more about myself. I carry myself with a confidence I could never have imagined having before.

I look back on all of my pictures, and a year ago today, I was on the Amalfi Coast for Easter, and I actually can’t believe just how cool it is that I did all of that.

State College will be there for you when you get back, but you may never get the chance to experience Semana Santa in Sevilla or Dublin for Saint Patrick’s Day while you’re so young.

It can seem that making such a big decision to leave your college for five months will take away from the typical “college experience,” but in reality, studying abroad just enhances these four years in a way no other opportunity can.

Challenge yourself, and you may even be like me and end up staying way longer than you have to abroad — despite crying your eyes out about being scared to leave just a few months before.