Let the kids play. It’s the mantra surrounding baseball over recent seasons. A new crop of up-and-coming or established stars have come into Major League Baseball, bringing their bat flips and home run celebrations with them.

For many, it’s been a welcomed change after years of fans complaining about the lack of passion and rivalry in the sport. Between the lines, a fiery personality can be an asset to any team, but when players turn their frustration toward the fans, it can make for bad press and a disconnect between the team and the fanbase.

This is exactly the position the New York Mets found themselves in a few days ago after second baseman Javier Baez, shortstop Francisco Lindor and outfielder Kevin Pillar all gestured a thumbs down after a win over the Washington Nationals. After the game, Baez said the gesture was a response to the fans after they booed the Mets during recent games.

It was a mistake they lived to regret. There are two constants when it comes to New York sports — the fans are passionate, and the tabloids are ruthless. Mets fans took to the radio and Twitter in outrage — and rightly so. The team receiving boos is a reflection of poor play and lack of leadership. The Mets were in first place in their division for about 90 days before a three-game sweep by the Philadelphia Phillies sent them spiraling.

Lindor has not lived up to the 10-year, $341 million contract the Mets gave him this past offseason, and Baez has done little to move the needle for the team since being acquired. Lindor is batting .221 on the season, and for a player who is supposed to be in his prime, he has not made the best first impression to the fans.

Even though he has been lacking in the hitting department, Lindor is still an elite defender and perhaps more importantly, a better leader. When the trade deadline rolled around, the Mets didn’t pass up the opportunity to reunite Lindor with his World Baseball Classic teammate Baez. This was to the chagrin of many fans who were none too pleased with Baez’s all-or-nothing approach and strikeout totals.

It’s an experiment that has seen middling success thus far. And with the duo’s recent actions, the partnership resembles two friends getting to sit together in class and causing trouble, rather than a harmonic display of on-field chemistry.

Whether athletes want to accept it, the fans are the reason they’re in the position they are. The fans buy the tickets and merchandise that pays their salaries, and without fan support, companies wouldn’t be banging down their doors with sponsorship offers.

Just because you aren’t living up to your salary doesn’t mean it's the fans’ fault — and the sooner athletes accept that the better. Boos are a part of sports — for better or worse — and that’s how it is. Unless the fans tried to harm a player or heckle him about more personal aspects of life such as family or health, which has sadly been more prevalent post-pandemic, the boos are there to hold you accountable and are wholly acceptable.

Pillar earned his way into Mets fan hearts with his gritty play and the fact that he came back from an extremely gruesome head injury, but this has strained the relationship. Lindor and Baez don’t have a similar signature Mets moment and are also bigger names in baseball, holding them more accountable for their childishness.

The duo each holds one of the most iconic nicknames in baseball. But for “Mr. Smile” in Lindor, his iconic ear-to-ear grin has turned from contagious and heartwarming to smug and immature. And as far as “El Mago” or “The Magician” in Baez, his next trick should be making this whole situation disappear ahead of his looming free agency.

Baez and Lindor both backtracked and apologized for the incident, while Pillar took to Twitter to say the team is “having fun.”

If you’re going to take your aggression out on fans, just come out and raise a middle finger to the crowd and be honest about what you’re trying to say.