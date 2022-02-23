This past weekend, I went to Italy for the first time in my life.

It’s a country that always seemed like a far away fantasy for me to step foot on — a dream, if you will. But as I settled in an apartment on Lake Como for the weekend, it hit me that this was my real life.

Lake Como is the kind of place people dream of having a wedding at — including myself. The locals are kind, the food is delicious and the views are absolutely unbeatable. I’ve genuinely never seen a sunset so beautiful in my entire life to the point where I had to pinch myself to make sure I wasn’t looking at another painting in a museum.

It’s also the kind of place where my mom and I fantasized about going together one day as we watched movie after movie in our home in boring Pennsylvania on cold winter nights.

It seemed like everywhere I turned, a store was selling real Italian leather bracelets or silk scarves. I found myself saying the words, “My mom would like it here,” or, “My grandmother would eat this up,” one too many times.

I felt like a broken record — but words have never been truer.

I couldn’t stop sending my mom pictures and planning a rough itinerary in my head for what we’d do when I came back with her one day. I imagined myself climbing the steep flights of stairs and admiring the colorful, quaint buildings with her — she always has the ability to make small things like that fun on trips.

She likes to look up wherever my weekends take me on Instagram, so as soon as she sent me a picture of a cute restaurant she saw in the town of Bellagio, I insisted my friends and I eat there. I felt a little bit closer to her, as if she were eating that authentic Italian pizza with me.

The thing is, I was already a little homesick that weekend before I stumbled upon what was possibly the prettiest town I’ve ever been to in my life.

Just a few days before I got on the plane, I first woke up to see my friend Megan was selected as next year’s editor-in-chief of The Daily Collegian. I was raw with emotions all day long after that, as I wished more than ever I could have teleported to State College to celebrate the big day with her.

I couldn’t get a core memory of the past fall semester out of my head as I went on with my day. Eating breakfast sandwiches with her and the other lifestyle and news editors at the time — Phoebe and Courtney — in celebration of my 21st birthday, which was something they were so happy and willing to do with me.

I imagined the fun we’d all have if I could help her celebrate with some tapas in Spain.

This same day, as I was feeling this longing for my people back in the States, I received a text from my friend Chloe from Phi Gamma Nu, our business fraternity. It said, “hey Love u miss u! Wish u were gonna be here this weekend! Ur my girl.”

This text — though it may have been a small gesture for her — had my already fragile self in tears. It meant more than she could possibly know. It’s like she could read my mind from 4,000 miles away.

That, or my friends knew something was up and took an extra second to let me know they were there for me, although they were busy with THON preparations.

THON is also something that’s been a huge presence in my life since coming to Penn State. It’s a cause close to my heart, and I knew missing it would be hard for me.

This year, Phi Gamma Nu was the top general organization for the sixth year in a row — it’s something we focus hard on and take seriously all year long.

I couldn’t have been happier when they announced our organization's name as No. 1 with a fundraising total of over $180,000, but I definitely was wishing I was there to squeeze them, all tight in celebration instead of watching the livestream alone in my room.

Missing this was one thing, but my roommate, Jackie, was one of the students dancing for 46 hours. I was so proud of her. As I sat on my terrace overlooking the lake and mountains when she started standing that first hour, I felt sad and a bit guilty for not being there for her.

She had helped me through a lot of hard times in the past few years, yet here I was, having an amazing time somewhere I know she’d love, as her legs were probably on the brink of snapping.

I felt guilty for a lot of other things, too. I couldn’t believe I was thinking about State College while I was in Lake Como. I had this amazing opportunity to see things I’ve always wanted to see, and I shouldn’t waste it being sad in the slightest bit about anything. It was definitely an emotional weekend.

Homesickness wasn’t as big of a presence in my abroad experience this past month as I was scared it would be. But as I let the tears flow in public on the city streets, I realized it’s inevitable at one point or another.

Anyone who knows me knows that I latch onto people, places and time periods. I’m really the most nostalgic person who hates change of any kind.

When I moved into my dorm in August after leaving my summer friends behind, I impressed myself with how many hours straight I cried. And of course, the same thing happened when I packed the dorm up in December, heartbroken to be moving to a new country and leaving my friends behind.

When it comes to change, I have the tendency to panic. And I know I’ll do the same when I have to leave Barcelona.

But that’s exactly it — here I am in Barcelona, one of the greatest cities in the world, and I love it. Really, there’s no place I’d rather be. I feel enormously lucky to get to explore new cities and towns.

So many people in my program came with their friends from college — I came knowing absolutely nobody. It was scary, but that’s a normal way to feel when you move to a new country alone.

I love making new friends — and I’ve made some great ones. I just wish I could share all of these amazing things I’m seeing and fun people I’m meeting with my friends from back at Penn State, too.

I realize that overall, I feel lucky to have so much love for these people who I’m thinking of during these once-in-a-lifetime experiences. Of course, I’m going to miss them when I see everyone with their own friend groups planning trips to Paris, London and other fun cities that’ll make for memories to look back on for years to come.

However, studying abroad is a time to be a little bit selfish. I’m growing as a person, and I think sometimes I get scared that this growth I’ve gained will mean that everything I was comfortable with before leaving is going to be different when I get back.

But I know this isn’t true — in a negative way, at least.

My friends and family remind me gently that they’re thinking of me and then sit back to watch all of the great adventures I’m having in Europe. They’re in full support of my growth as I chat their ears off about specific places they’d love and how I have to take them to one day in the future.

That’s a sign of a true friend, and I know that’s something that will never change, no matter how many cities I see or time I spend on another continent.

To these friendships I’m homesick for back at Penn State, I’m sending love from the pretty places we’ll see together one day.