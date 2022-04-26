It all began in October 2019.

I remember sitting in my bed at my house in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, when I attended Point Park University.

Just a couple of weeks prior, I sent in my application and applied to Penn State. I knew I wanted to transfer to a notable journalism program, and after doing some research, Happy Valley was where I knew I wanted to be.

I was a member of the women’s soccer team at Point Park, on scholarship. In fact, I played soccer from 7 years old, all the way until I was 20. Giving up the sport I loved and played for 13 years was tough, but my dream to work in the sports industry someday meant the world to me.

For weeks on end, I was doing research about Penn State’s journalism program, looking at all of the student organizations and clubs in the Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications and fantasizing about what my future would be like if I was accepted into Penn State.

During Penn State’s White Out football game against Michigan on October 19, 2019, which I was watching on my phone, my acceptance letter was sent to my house in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and I remember my mom texting me about the letter. I had tears of joy running down my face, so excited to start a new chapter of my life, even though I had to give up the sport I loved with all of my heart.

I started my career with Penn State back home at Penn State Harrisburg for spring semester 2020. Just as I was so eager to start at University Park in the fall, the pandemic hit.

I remember being upset that I had to go back home until I could get to main campus, but then everyone was sent home. Not only was I scared of the pandemic, but I thought my career would never reach the potential I dreamed of.

Months went on, and I finished that spring semester half on Zoom.

I was ready to get to main campus, but I was scared.

“How am I going to meet friends?” “Am I going to be safe?” “Will I ever be in Happy Valley?” These thoughts ran through my head 24/7, thinking that I had just given up my college career.

For the next couple of months in the summer, I still continued to research Penn State’s communications clubs. I remember following every single student-run organization on Twitter, hoping I would get some connections before I got to campus in the fall.

I remember seeing a tweet from The Daily Collegian about summer candidacy programs to join for the fall semester. I started hopping up with joy, saying to myself, “I can join this now! I can be a part of Penn State journalism, finally!”

I signed up, still not officially on campus yet, and I was in the Collegian’s summer candidacy program. I remember joining Zoom meetings not knowing anyone’s faces, but one of my first articles was on the women’s soccer team, and I never felt so alive seeing my name on a Penn State publication — especially women’s soccer.

At that moment, I never knew my college career would change forever.

I arrived at the University Park campus finally in fall 2020. As I was so eager to get started and meet new people, I only had one in-person class.

But, I had the Collegian. My only new friends at the time were the faces on my computer screen of my colleagues from the Collegian whom I met over the summer.

I applied to be on the fall staff, and I started as a lifestyle reporter. I remember saying to myself, “How can I be a lifestyle reporter when I don’t know anyone or where anything is?”

This is when I met some of my first two friends at Penn State, and my first two editors, Becky Marcinko and Jade Campos. Becky and Jade guided me through how to write a story, what to write, how to set up a story, etc. I can’t thank them enough for giving me my first boost of confidence at Penn State and making me feel at home — even though I knew nobody in the communications program.

A couple of weeks went by, and I wrote a ton of lifestyle stories for the staff. I remember seeing one of my stories on the main page of the website during one of the first weeks of school, and I was overwhelmed with joy.

Flashback a couple of months later, my first editor-in-chief, Maddie Aiken, sent an email with women’s and men’s hockey reporter applications. My goal was to get on the sports staff because my dream aspiration was to do any type of sports reporting at Penn State.

A few weeks later, I was accepted as a women’s hockey reporter for Penn State. I was overwhelmed with joy because I got to cover a women’s collegiate sports program and give back my own collegiate sports knowledge and experiences in my own writing. I also got to cover lifestyle at the same time until the spring semester hit, which was an amazing experience getting to balance both.

Going to Pegula Ice Arena for women’s hockey games was the first time I attended Penn State sporting events, and I wouldn’t have wanted it any other way. Reporting for the team’s away games and watching virtually was also such a great experience.

Out of the many shoutouts in this column, I have to give a huge one to my first sports editors at the Collegian: Jake Aferiat and Gianna Galli. Going into covering a team, I had no idea how to write a gamer or even what a sidebar was like.

I remember sitting on FaceTime calls with both of them, hours after a game, just to learn how everything works. Jake and Gianna will forever have an impact on my sports writing, and the advice they gave will follow me for the rest of my career.

By the end of the women’s hockey team’s 2020-21 season, Penn State won the College Hockey America conference title. Following the team’s success and being able to cover it is one of my favorite memories of my short Penn State career, and watching the team reveal the championship banner now hung up at Pegula in front of me on press row made me feel so accomplished for the work I put in.

For my spring semester editors that season, “The Andrews,” (Andrew Destin and Andrew Porterfield) thank you for helping me continue to grow. Your sports knowledge and writing skills helped me become the reporter I am, and I can’t thank you enough for believing in me every step of the way.

Coming back to my senior year as a women’s hockey reporter was no question. The bond I felt I had with this team was incomparable to any other. Being able to work alongside Logan Bourandas and Alex Rocco was like the “dream team.” I can’t thank them enough for the hard work they put in this year while having a blast at the same time. I can’t wait to see what the future holds for both of you.

To my editors this year, Luke Vargas and Seth Engle, thank you for everything you have done for me. You both are some of the hardest-working people I know. Being able to call you both editors this year was a blast, and as the same as my past editors, thank you for believing in me and making me feel confident every single day with my writing.

Watching you both handle a whole sports staff was so impressive, and I know everyone on our staff feels the same way. Both of your futures are so bright, keep grinding!

Seth, getting to work on “Hey, Happy Valley!” with you was so much fun. It was the first time I was covering Penn State news on a show, and I wouldn’t have wanted to do it with anyone else. Your energy lights up a room, and you’re one of the funniest people I know. To Ben McClary, who designed our whole show, your hard work is not unnoticed, and you’re one of the most talented videographers I know. Thank you for letting us be ourselves, along with giving me chances to be featured on Collegian Snapshots.

As for Luke, I will never forget your motivational speeches and quotes every week. Your words pushed me to strive and never give up on my dreams.

The Collegian was the first club I joined on campus, and I wouldn’t be where I am without it.

Being on the Collegian led me to feel confident enough to join a variety of different clubs offered within the college, including Penn State Sports Night, Penn State Network News, 46 LIVE, Association for Women in Sports Media and CommRadio.

I also obtained an internship this past fall with Penn State Football Video Board production, along with being a third host on the “Unrivaled Pregame Show.” Balancing these responsibilities in the midst of the women's hockey season was a challenge, but it taught me how to manage multiple duties at a time, and I will never forget it.

All in all, thank you to everyone at The Daily Collegian for being friends, mentors and the best staff to work for. Every single person I have met in the College of Communications has had an impact on my career, and I can’t thank everyone enough in this club for always being there for me.

From going from a transfer student, not knowing a single person during the midst of the pandemic, to greeting every person I know in the new media center on campus, I can say that the College of Communications does have a “small school” feel for a school that has over 45,000 students.

Transferring to Penn State was the best decision of my life, and without the Collegian, I wouldn’t be where I am today. While I only feel like I had one normal year at Penn State, the memories will last a lifetime.

If you would have told me I would be in this position and make so many friends when I first transferred here, I wouldn’t have believed you. The impact that every single person has had on me will forever stay in my heart.

To The Daily Collegian, Penn State women’s hockey and my other clubs within the College of Communications, thank you for everything you have taught me and for giving me a reason to find myself after changing my whole college career around.

Even though my senior year is coming to an end these next couple of days, I will cherish them so much.

Thank you also to everyone who has followed my coverage over the past two seasons. It meant the world to me to see reactions on social media to my writing and live-tweeting.

The moral of this column is to never give up on your dreams. You can do anything you set your mind to with a lot of hard work and dedication. It was definitely not easy coming here during unknown times, but instead of wasting it, I knew to make the most of it every single day.

Thank you, The Daily Collegian, for believing me, helping me grow and always making me want to be a better reporter.

“In every success story, you will find someone who has made a courageous decision.” — Peter F. Drucker.