We’ve made it to the point in the semester where going to class and completing assignments is difficult.

As the weather gets nice and more events on campus arise, I’ve become more impatient waiting for the end of the semester — a fine case of senioritis.

Senioritis is the lack of motivation seniors feel as graduation nears, but you don’t have to be a senior to know the feeling. All students go through the end-of-the-semester slump. Here’s a few tips on how to overcome it.

Sticking to your schedule

Having clear day-to-day tasks can keep you on track for the rest of the semester — the hard part is sticking to it.

There are times when I look at my planner and push my assignments to the following day, but it tends to overlap with the other things I have planned for that day, which is not a good idea.

I know it’s easier said than done, but remember, we’ve reached the beginning of April, and the end of the semester is just around the corner.

Just keep doing what you’re doing — the finish line is near.

Giving yourself credit

One of the hardest things I’ve noticed throughout college is giving myself the praise I deserve. Some people don’t make it past their first year of college, and here I am, almost a college graduate.

Assuring yourself that you’ve come so far will give you the push needed to finish the semester strong.

You’ve survived college up until this point — there’s no reason to give up now.

Surrounding yourself with support

Keep people around you who are positive and motivated.

You’ve probably heard the saying, “You are who you hang around,” and while I don't completely agree, it’s true to some extent.

If you have friends who are willing to have study sessions, do work together and aren’t much of a distraction, keep them around — you’ll likely feel a sense of relief knowing you’re not alone.

I find myself more productive when I’m doing work in a group rather than by myself. That’s when I end up spending more time on my phone instead of doing schoolwork.

Changing your scenery

I can’t get work done when I’m in my apartment. I like to change my scenery when doing work because I find myself to be more productive. One day I might go to the park, and the next, I may spend the day in the library.

If you give it a try, you might see the difference in your productivity level.

Keeping your eyes on the prize

This is the most important piece of advice I could give. Knowing I’ll receive my degree in less than a month is what keeps me going.

If you continue to work toward your goal, whether that’s making it to the end of the semester or walking across the stage to get your diploma, you’ll cross the finish line in no time.

We’ve all come too far to let the end-of-the-semester slump defeat us.