Does anyone else lose track of time while on TikTok?

I know for me, I have found myself sitting and scrolling for over an hour and then feeling defeated, knowing procrastination got the best of me.

But, you and I may not be alone in this feeling.

According to an article from Youth Journalism International, psychologists have linked the feeling of wanting to keep scrolling on TikTok to something called random reinforcement.

Random reinforcement means that an individual is given a reward at random intervals, and this connects with TikTok’s “For You” page principle.

For me, my For You page is highly customized and I receive many videos based on who I follow and the things I like, but sometimes there are videos thrown in that I don’t like or don’t know the creator of.

Normally, this would make me want to stop scrolling, but then I am given a video that I like or something that brings me joy at random intervals, and the positive feeling associated with this makes me want to scroll more.

According to the same article, this highly “customized” feed on the app becomes more customized based on how many videos you watch. The more videos viewed, the more personalized the page becomes.

While I undoubtedly enjoy watching a large chunk of TikToks on a study break or before bed, the timing of these videos has also given me some issues.

Being that most of the videos on the app are content structured around a 15, 30 or 60 second limit, I have been unable to consume longer content the way I used to.

I have found that my attention span has shortened significantly since downloading the app, the same way I no longer like to see long Instagram captions or a paragraph filled Facebook post.

I have found this has impacted my consumption of YouTube content, or even seeing a TikTok that forces me to click to part two.

Another thing I have noticed on the app is the lack of being able to view the time. When you are watching videos, they essentially take up the full screen on your phone, leaving no room at the top for the heading that includes your battery percentage and the clock.

Without this, the only recollection I have of knowing the time while watching TikTok is when you click away from your feed to view your profile or to check your messages.

While TikTok has tried to implement health reminders — called “You’re in Control” content series, which sees you scrolling for too long and shows a video of your favorite influencer telling you to take a break, eat a snack or get some sleep — these can easily be skipped over and ignored.

The company also has implemented a screen time management feature, which allows parents to set a code that will lock their children out of the app after the time amount of their choosing.

With all of these precautions put into place, this is the first time I have really seen or experienced a sense of time loss on a social media app and seen the app try to get people to log off for health reasons.

My suggestion is to always know your limits of social media consumption and to keep track of the time spent on socials through Apple’s screen time feature in settings, if you have an iPhone.

I have found that while being on my phone and laptop is a huge part of my career path as a broadcast journalist and producer, limiting the time on social media can help to avoid headaches or fatigue, especially with all of the Zoom calls I have in a day.

I am sure in the near future, as TikTok continues to grow in prominence, we will likely see studies or research conducted on the perception of time on the app — and honestly, I would be a good study participant.