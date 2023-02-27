Last week, Penn State’s THON raised a record-breaking number of over $15 million for Four Diamonds families who’ve been affected by pediatric cancer.

It’s a number that’s so huge, I can barely wrap my head around what it really means. And all year, more than 400 student organizations, as well as over 16,500 students involved in committees worked extremely hard to make it happen.

Sometimes I hear criticism about the 46-hour, no sitting or sleeping philanthropy. Some people say people are involved for solely social reasons rather than actually being FTK — for the kids.

As someone who has been involved in THON all four years, through a couple of organizations as well as committees, this can be very true for some people. However, those involved for “selfish” reasons, like finding a friend group, aren’t doing any harm to THON’s purpose.

If anything, they’re still contributing in one way or another.

Some of the biggest criticism I hear is how some organizations have been using THON as a competition of who can fundraise the most.

When the 46 hours are up, the top five fundraising totals from different categories are flashed on the big screens, including committees, independent dancer couples, commonwealth campuses, general organizations, special interest organizations and greek organizations.

For example, Zeta Tau Alpha and Alpha Tau Omega, a sorority and fraternity pair who are the longtime THON legends of fundraising, raised $452,621.76 this year. When I saw that, it took me a minute to register. They raised almost half a million dollars this year.

Phi Gamma Nu, my own professional development organization, was the top general organization this year for the seventh year in a row with over $200,000 as our total.

Despite the competition that drives it, nothing will compare to the motivation of being with your organization's families. Anyone who’s involved will agree that these close relationships, as well as seeing first hand the tangible and emotional support you’re able to provide them with, trump any fundraising reputation.

But THON’s numbers grow larger and larger each year, as does the pressure for organizations to continue to be the best of the best when it comes to fundraising or being better than the organizations with that reputation.

And as humans, it’s in our nature to be competitive.

Eliminating the competitive edge that comes with those involved with THON wouldn’t be beneficial to THON’s mission, as the money raised goes toward covering the medical costs for families, research and different types of therapies.

In the ways I’ve been involved, I’ve seen Penn State students get extremely creative for fundraising strategies. Whether it’s sitting outside The Corner Room for hours or posting embarrassing incentives on social media, there’s nothing wrong with THON’s competitive factor.

It brings the students involved closer to each other in a way that isn’t just partying on the weekends. They’re working together to achieve a goal for something way bigger than themselves.

THON is something I’ll miss the most when I graduate this year. It’s a beautiful weekend and an indescribable thing to be involved in all year long.

The healthy competition just contributes to that beauty and the emotions experienced in the Bryce Jordan Center each year.

After all, it’s FTK, and that’s the most important thing to remember.