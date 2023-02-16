Sometimes the best gifts aren't wrapped in packages.

Penn State THON serves as a primary example, as it showcases that the act of giving can present itself in many forms.

Whether it’s dancing for 46 hours straight, cheering in the stands or working to keep the whole operation in line, Penn State students have collectively filled the Bryce Jordan Center year after year — for the sole purpose of giving.

THON’s entire operation prides itself on being the world's largest student-run philanthropy that aims to provide emotional and financial support to Four Diamonds families who have been impacted by childhood cancer.

Students give time, energy, money and heart into all they do for THON — seen in their actions.

From fundraising efforts and activities like the Family Carnival to the “Giving Society” stewardship program, THON perfectly encapsulates the nature of giving that is so vital to life.

Most of the time, we associate giving with birthdays or special holidays, but it’s so much more than that.

While THON itself lasts 46 hours, the preparation and act of giving is a year-round effort.

As countless donor drives rack up rolls of cash, Penn State students continue to partake in annual activities and actions to raise awareness for THON.

THON’s 5K run or “No Hair Don’t Care” event, where students shave their heads to support children going through cancer treatment, are some prevalent examples.

These student efforts are not only inspiring to the THON community, but they’re a true reflection of giving and how a variety of people, no matter what demographic they come from, can band together to fight for a cause and spread love through selfless actions.

Selfless actions.

Let that sink in.

Giving doesn’t mean you need to conjure up the most expensive gift you can find for someone.

Giving is expressing your care for someone in any form.

The phrase “It's the thought that counts” comes to mind — encapsulating that the action of kindness itself is the one that counts, no matter how imperfect or small.

Having good intentions behind anything you do — for a friend, a cause, a stranger — is sure to contribute more than doing nothing.

I would also like to emphasize this: Kindness is contagious.

If your actions, no matter how small, can contribute to something — anything — that inspires and supports others, why would you hold yourself back from them?

This year, 707 students will dance in THON, and more than 16,500 students volunteer their time to THON throughout the year.

THON displays strength in numbers — the power of contagious kindness.

The world needs more kindness.

Even during difficult circumstances, such as the coronavirus pandemic, the THON community remained resilient — still priding itself on a mission-possible effort.

Where there’s kindness and giving, there’s strength. Where there's strength, there’s success.

The power of giving is the engine behind THON’s mission and community, which is something we can all adopt into our lives.

Anyone can make a difference.

Life isn’t perfect, and the act of giving doesn’t need to be perfect — it’s the initiative that matters.