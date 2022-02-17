It’s THON season at Penn State, and morale is high as the event will be back in person this year.

Many people hold fond memories of the 46-hour dance marathon, and looking back, I’m one of those people.

But in the moment, I couldn’t say the same.

As a freshman two years ago, everything I knew about THON was hearsay, and I didn’t know what to expect.

I knew covering THON for The Daily Collegian would be a lot of work, but I didn’t count on the 17-hour coma I slipped into after the event was over on that frigid Sunday in February 2020.

In the first few hours of THON, I was enamored in everything I was seeing, and when I left my first shift at around midnight on Friday, I was drained but excited to go back.

That feeling quickly changed when I woke up at 6 a.m. for my next shift. I sat alone on the CATABus that morning, as the driver and I said not a single word to one another.

Upon arriving at THON that morning, it appeared that my fellow reporter, Michael Sneff, had fallen ill with food poisoning after he had eaten everything the Bryce Jordan Center had to offer.

I myself had consumed a total of six chicken tender baskets by the time he was throwing up in the BJC parking lot, so I got a little paranoid.

I sat there for hours, writing and reading, all while waiting for my bowels to deliver a bitter fate. Alas, they did not — at least while I was at the BJC.

Without getting into specifics, the Pollock Halls bathroom should be condemned for what transpired that Saturday afternoon.

The delirium hit new heights when another one of my fellow reporters, David Tilli, tried to interview me for a story, not realizing I wrote for the Collegian and had been sitting next to him for three hours.

I went down to the dance floor for interviews a few times, and you’d be surprised at how little sleep deprived college students want to talk at 3 a.m. It was at that moment I realized I could never be a THON dancer.

For one, I can’t dance. And for two, I fall asleep halfway through a 50-minute lecture, so I’m not really one for staying up for nearly two days.

In total, I clocked in around 30 hours at THON, which did me in for sure. I slept so much over the next two weeks that before I knew it, it was spring break, and I didn’t return to Penn State until August for obvious reasons.

THON was a great experience, even if it pushed me to my limits. Will I ever spend that much time in the BJC again? I’d venture to say probably not.

It was unforgettable, so to all of the freshmen and sophomores who have never gone in person — you simply must.

Give up some sleep for a lifetime memory and a great cause.