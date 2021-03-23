Despite the momentous sights and horrors created by the pandemic, Lenten season began the same way it has begun for the past 1,500 years. Christians are marked with blessed ashes, while a priest utters a timeless reminder: "Remember that you are dust, and to dust you shall return."

When viewed by a culture as obsessed with youth and proud ignorance as ours, the process might seem weird and hopelessly dour. To willingly seek a reminder of our mortality and shower ourselves with ashes, must appear a crazed thing.

And to clamor for such reminders in the middle of COVID-19's bloodthirsty reign? The tradition stops being merely depressing and adds a seeming layer of cruelty. Why search for artificial reminders when plenty of natural examples abound?

Of course, all these objections miss the point by about seven miles. Christians consecrate themselves with ashes to remember that we were consecrated by God. We formed a covenant, and sometimes a gentle nudge toward renewed faithfulness proves helpful in keeping this covenant.

As for the supposed dourness of it all, chalk that up to the faith's inherent realism. Death visits everyone and spares not a single soul. Even the God-man himself first had to die before rising to proper glory.

But glorified He is, was, and ever shall be. And this second point is the one that should be emphasized the most.

Humility is the intended effect of Lent. By recognizing the inevitability of both death and Christ, we humble ourselves and are provided a bittersweet reminder: death might prevail temporarily, but this victory is always temporary.

Attempts to ignore the inevitability of death's knocking and God's redemption mimics the oldest sin in the book: Pride. The surety that the creation knows more than the Creator. If we hide from the Lord and His liege known as Death, if we wear skinny jeans or coat ourselves in makeup an inch thick, we could hide forever and live forever.

Adam and Eve made that mistake. Look where it got us so far.

But ignorance often begets arrogance. I have friends and family members who abstain from consuming news, citing the news' ability to leave them depressed and their good times thoroughly crashed.

“The world depresses enough as is, why should we enrich our knowledge of the world and all its miseries?” Solomon was right. In much wisdom is much grief: and he that increaseth knowledge increaseth sorrow.

But to wallow in forced ignorance is to deny our true humanity. We live as humans, but not as humans fully-realized. Our world is indeed full of grief and sorrow, and hearts break every second with astonishing speed and certainty. But the goal of humanity is to reconcile ourselves with all the pain and hurt contained within creation and still love it with reckless abandon. God sacrificed Himself for the world, despite its flaws. The least we can do is follow His example.

Jesus said the poor will always be with us. This statement, however, was not a formal invitation to ignore the plight of the poor or allow the hungry to starve in good conscience. Rather, Christ invited us to never forget the poor and hungry, and instead to bind their existence upon our hearts and foreheads. As long as the needy need agape and support, it is our obligation to provide the agape until our hearts bleed.

Perhaps Hillel the Elder, a Rabbi who preached about a century before Jesus, said it best: "In a place where no one behaves like a human being, you must strive to be human!" The Lenten season is nothing less than the season of striving, of humble and ceaseless humanizing. We are reminded both of humanity's fallen past and glorified destiny.

Sufjan Stevens once wrote a song titled "Casimir Pulaski Day," ostensibly about the holiday honoring the titular Polish Revolutionary War hero but actually about faith and doubt in equal measure.

In the song, Steven sings about "cancer of the bone" and how this disease spreads and eventually claims the life of his adolescent friend/early sweetheart.

Included in the piece are various references to the Triune God, which hardly surprises since Stevens himself is a faithful Episcopalian and Christian. In fact, Stevens concludes the composition with a simple chorus, post-death of his childhood love:

"All the glory when He took our place

But He took my shoulders and He shook my face

And He takes and He takes and He takes"

The point is clear: despite the glory due to God when He offered Himself in atonement for our sins, the sheer power that death and sinfulness still hold in the world occasionally causes pause. Maybe even despair. In any case, giving God His proper glory and due can become nigh-impossible in such moments.

What Lent offers, especially amid a rehashing of Egypt's plagues, is an opportunity to reorient ourselves and give God His proper due. To renew the Covenantal contract and witness the ultimate sacrifice with fresh eyes.

The Lord does take and take and take, but He takes only to make all things new. Human beings may fall and fail to meet their promises, but God is ever true and faithful.