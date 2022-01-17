The time has finally come.

I’m now in my last semester of my undergraduate education, and I don’t know how to feel. There’s so much I want to do in the little amount of time before I pack my bags and depart from University Park.

Being a senior can be extremely overwhelming due to the pressure of needing to have everything figured out. There are internal struggles that many seniors face as we’re preparing to enter our next chapter in life — thinking about it causes butterflies.

Although I have a few months before graduation to figure out my next steps, there’s the constant voice in the back of my head telling me that I’m not doing enough because I don’t have a job lined up just yet.

I wouldn’t say I feel like a failure— I haven’t failed at anything — but knowing that I haven’t gotten an offer yet is worrisome. I try to remind myself that my time will come soon.

“Senioritis” is another struggle I deal with because I know my graduation date is so close but feels so far, making it hard to continue to push myself to complete assignments.

In my case, I only have to take 12 credits, with a few of my classes being strictly web-based, making it easy for me to forget about them. But, I always make sure to stay on task by writing everything in my planner.

It’s not that simple for everyone, however.

Many of my fellow senior friends and associates express how it is difficult managing their school work because they have other responsibilities to tend to, like getting an internship, applying to jobs and stressing about the future.

The embarrassment of being unsure when people ask about my plans after college is an additional weight on my shoulders. Saying “I don’t know” when someone mentions it sounds extremely unprofessional to me, so I respond with, “I’m still figuring it out.”

I wish people knew that asking that question causes additional stress for overthinkers like myself, but I just have to be confident enough to know that I’ll soon have all of those answers.

For those who are in the same boat as me, keep in mind that it’s OK to not have everything figured out just yet, and we still have time. Nothing is a race, and don’t compare your progress to anyone else’s because we all have to take different paths to end up where we belong.

Don’t let anyone pressure you into taking a job that you know you won’t enjoy in the long run. Make decisions that’ll make you happy in the end.

This feeling is bittersweet. On one hand, I’ve worked so hard to get to this point.

But on the other, I’m not sure if I’m ready for it to be over.