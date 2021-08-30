Imagine walking in 90 degree weather from one side of campus to the other with a thick cloth around your mouth, allowing little outside air in.

By the time I arrive at class, I’m sweating, out of breath and trapped in the mask.

And it’s not like I can pull it down to my chin for one second to catch my breath without someone scolding me.

Imagine walking by hundreds of students with no mask and having to risk catching the coronavirus that leaves symptoms such as a lack of taste or smell, shortness of breath and more.

Although my feelings about the annoying little cloth are ill, masks still should be worn.

I would rather be out of breath by walking a few minutes to class than in my bed sick and possibly fighting for my life.

The pandemic has been a pivotal period in everyone’s lives, and people are still getting infected. And now, there’s the delta variant — it’s even deadlier than what I call the “original version.”

It’s saddening to still see students who are navigating like life is back to normal. In a perfect world — if everyone were on the same page and got vaccinated — I would not feel as concerned as I do now. But, that’s not the case, and cases are still rising.

You would think the university would back the community and either require everyone to get vaccinated or make in-person classes optional for those who aren’t as comfortable with being around a bunch of people at one time.

But that’s also not the case.

It worries me because not only do I have to think of the safety of myself and my family, but I have to think about the safety of my roommates and their families if I decide to be careless.

We can’t control what has already been done, but we still can contribute to preventing the spread of the coronavirus by wearing a mask while on campus grounds — vaccinated or not.

Take yourself out of the equation and think about the lives you can negatively impact if you don’t wear a mask.

Now, imagine a few years ago when masks weren’t a thought in our heads. I miss those days.