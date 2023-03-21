Entropy's worst enemy is the oversized T-shirt.

Growing up, I always liked to be in control. I always liked to have a routine, my steps lined up and results predictable. However, I learned quickly that the universe doesn’t like predictability.

Science states that it's easier to go from a low level of entropy to a higher level than to go from high to low. Entropy is defined as “the randomness or disorder of a system.” So, in nonscience words (Mom, this definition is for you because I know you hate when I explain things in terms of science) it's easier to go from a clean closet to a messy closet than to go from a messy closet to a clean one.

The entropy of my life was fairly low, and this was due to the fact that I exerted so much extra energy making sure that everything was in pristine condition and in order. As soon as I came to Penn State, that all changed concerningly quickly.

My morning routine was thrown for a loop, and I suddenly had no idea where I was on campus or how to get from point A to point B and was constantly overwhelmed.

Gracie’s Note: As a second-semester sophomore, I still use Apple Maps or Snapmaps to get from point A to point B, so there’s no shame in being directionally challenged.

Despite the see-sawing up and down of going from being organized to being a train wreck, one thing has stayed constant: my drawer of comically large T-shirts.

I’ve always loved T-shirts — especially oversized ones. Dressing like a Teletubby is one of the things that always came easily to me, and I think it’s a great skill to have.

Gracie’s Note: Adam Sandler will forever be one of my fashion icons. The man is a beast who knows how to rock the oversized T-shirt look.

Whenever I felt my world turning dizzying, I would throw on a T-shirt. My favorite T-shirt I own is an embroidered Lake George one I found at a Boston Vintage Pop-up.

Being swallowed by a massive T-shirt brings a sort of comfort that resembles a comfort I often received from my father as a child. I hated wearing jackets and would brave the New England weather thinking the atmosphere would be obliged by whatever I wanted it to do.

I was wrong. My father would give me his jacket without fail — which would drown me.

Whenever I slip a T-shirt over my head, I hear my father’s voice in my head saying:

“Gracie, how many times did I tell you to bring a jacket? When will you learn that we can't control the weather?”

That sense of comfort and familiarity in the grand scheme of things is so small, but the effect it has on me is immense. It's one of the many “homes” I’ve found in everyday things and experiences, and it makes life much easier.

While entropy and weather will never be in our control, the T-shirt we choose to call our shell in times of stress is fully up to us.

So, go get comfy and enjoy the happiness that comes with dressing like a Teletubby.