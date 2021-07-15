It’s that time of year again — the Penn State student football ticket sales are next week.

That’s quite a scary sentence: I find these ticket sales to be so stressful, even though I’ve only experienced one so far.

I remember the first time I got tickets freshman year… Well, I kind of got tickets.

I actually didn’t get tickets freshman year. I got up really early, the site crashed and I went to the games with season tickets instead of student tickets because I still wanted to go.

After a year without tickets, I hope I can get student tickets for sure this time.

While I don’t think getting tickets is the most important thing in the world, I’d like to get them this year without any trouble. People swarm to buy tickets, but waking up early and rushing makes securing tickets stressful.

I understand why the tickets are so expensive, but at the same time, I don’t want to pay that much.

There is a time frame for tickets, but some people — like me as a freshman — completely missed out on getting tickets even after being in the waiting room early, ready to purchase a pass to Beaver Stadium for the fall. How is that fair? Everyone who wants tickets deserves them.

It shouldn’t be determined by who gets up the earliest or who gets to the ticket website first. It’s quite commercial.

I hope I get tickets this year without any hassle. Even though they are not the most important thing in the world, I cried the first time when I didn’t get them — I know that’s a little dramatic.

Anyone getting tickets for the first time this year, good luck: It is a journey and a half.

Anyone who isn’t able to get tickets like I did, it’s not the end of the world. While it may be frustrating, they’re just football tickets. Try to think positively.