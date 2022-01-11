Ever since I was in high school, study abroad programs were the first thing I noticed about colleges I was interested in applying to.

I’ve loved to travel since I was young enough to remember. My summers growing up were spent bouncing around cities all around the country and world, both alone and with my parents. Since I was 16, I spent my summers living at the Jersey Shore. For Christmas and spring breaks, I flew to Florida.

I never second guessed a plane ticket or have been homesick. The city of Reading, Pennsylvania, was nothing more than a place where I was from — and I liked it that way.

It seemed to be a no-brainer to apply to study abroad in Spain for the spring semester of my junior year after studying Spanish for most of my life with an itch to see more of Europe.

Only, for once in my life, I felt dread as the upcoming trip approached. Every time I mentioned it, I got told how lucky I am, how everyone wished they could be in my position.

And I knew this was true.

But the pit of anxiety sitting in my stomach was too strong to be excited about it at all, and it was a topic where I would immediately change the subject when brought up.

I spent most of the fall semester cursing myself for feeling this way and trying desperately to change my outlook. How come nobody else seemed to feel the same? All anyone talked about was how they couldn’t be more excited if they tried. When did I become so uncool?

The thing is, in all of my years growing up and traveling, I never felt quite at home as I do at Penn State.

Down to the exact seats, I know where I like to sit and study in the library. I can navigate campus with my eyes closed. If someone names a destination, I can time a walk perfectly and stop for coffee on the way. I like waking up on a Saturday and seeing people flock from all over to come to my school and see my classmates play football.

I knew I was just comfortable in this environment, but the reality of it is there are only four years of it — and most of mine were turned upside down by the coronavirus pandemic. So really, what’s wrong with comfort?

Yes, I was overcome with nerves to leave this home I’ve worked hard to make for myself and to go live in Barcelona with strangers. It’s a city I know nothing about — where I don’t speak Catalan at all, or even Spanish very well, or dress the way they do.

In hindsight, it seems like a reasonable fear to have — yet nobody talks about this side of study abroad.

I Googled and Googled to find someone who resonated with me, but all I found was how to deal with the post-abroad feelings, such as how I can adjust the “changed” me to my settings upon my return in May.

That’s what everyone had been telling me — how much I’d change. But what if for once, I wasn’t someone I was trying to change?

I’ve exhausted myself over the years, seeking adventures that may change me into the person I pictured I’ve always wanted to be.

It took an emotional day of putting my thoughts of Penn State aside and focusing on what this change could do for me to finally start looking at my upcoming trip as something positive — just that — a trip that I would eventually come home from.

In finding this home at Penn State, I’ve come to realize in the past month what that term really means. It’s the people who make it up.

While I’ve been dreading missing out on valuable months in one location, I find comfort in the fact that I’d come back as a first semester senior, having seen more of the world and ready to embrace my people again like I never left.

Yes, I love the library, but I love it more when there’s someone to reserve a study space with and write on the white boards. Walks across campus became special because of the people I’ve grown accustomed to walking with. And the football games would just be football if it weren’t for the hikes across the tailgate lots to celebrate the spirit.

Penn State’s home for now — but these people will be home for good.

And, as my heart will always be with them in Happy Valley, how lucky am I that I have something that’s so hard to say goodbye for now to?