Have you ever wanted to read people’s minds?

I know I have; the people pleaser in me demands me to.

Through my discovery of the once popular Fox TV show, “Lie to Me,” and a news clip reporting on the Alex Murdaugh trial, I realized our innermost thoughts and emotions might not be as hidden as we all think.

Micro-expressions are defined by a brief and involuntary flash of emotion shown on the face. The key word here is “involuntary,” so we don’t realize when we make a micro-expression.

While we may not explicitly say anything, our face most likely says everything.

The show “Lie to Me” is all about micro-expressions. The basis of how they catch every criminal is based on micro-expressions — on what's written on their face.

While this is largely scripted and fictional, the use of micro-expressions in real life isn’t.

During a video from NewsNation during “Banfield,” body language expert and founder of the podcast “The Behavior Panel” Scott Rouse answered questions about alleged criminal Murdagh’s body language while on stand during trial.

Rouse’s background made him useful to law enforcement, much like the storyline premise in “Lie to Me.”

Historically, the Murdaugh family was a family of lawyers, and recently Murdaugh’s son and wife were found murdered on the family’s hunting estate.

There are two videos: one from Murdaugh’s police interrogation and one of him on the stand playing side by side in the news clip — letting viewers and Rouse compare his body language in both videos.

You see a flash of something ripple across Murdaugh’s face. He flexes the bottom half of his face, and you see his lip jolt upward.

Rouse explained that this flash is a micro-expression of disdain, contempt and anger.

Further in the segment, another clip of Murdaugh is played from the trial. Rouse explained how some of the micro-expressions seen on his face display emotion, but his micro-expressions lack true sorrow.

Rouse concluded he might be feeling sorrow, but is it grief for himself or for his wife and son who were murdered?

Due to the deaths of the family being widely publicized, the Murdaugh family has raised many conversations. Netflix just came out with a documentary on the family.

I could make my own opinions on whether he's guilty, but ultimately it comes down to the court system.

However, next time someone tells me something, I’ll look for the micro-expressions to tell me their true feelings.

I might get my feelings hurt, but oh well. At least I’ll know how to read minds.