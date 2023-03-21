Have you thought about your future lately?

Maybe you have, or maybe you haven’t. Perhaps you go to sleep dreaming of how your life will play out: Graduate college, get a job, maybe get married, maybe get divorced, have kids and then quietly pass away.

Maybe, perhaps, you’re just vibing out here, and the only concern on your mind is what spot you’re ranked on your March Madness bracket.

If this is you, I get that. I’m also concerned about my rankings, and I’m sad to say that as a Penn State student, I didn’t pick Penn State men’s basketball to progress past the first round (oops, fake fan).

I'm delighted to say that as of March 20, I’m in first place in one of my brackets. You win some; you lose some.

No matter what spectrum you’re on about the future, I urge you to take a second to think about what you really want.

You don’t want to end up 20 years from now hating where you’re at in life because you didn’t take a column written by the Magdalena Nygard seriously.

Obviously, I’m exaggerating a bit.

However, for me there are two main things that are vital to my happiness in the future: rooftop access and sunsets.

If I have those two things, I’ll be happy.

Why get specific about a job when you’ll change jobs many times in your lifetime?

No matter how difficult change is, it’s necessary for you to appreciate what you have here — in the now.

Remember: We work to live, not live to work.

I need rooftop access. It’s a necessity. I‘ve been forever watching movies where the main character climbs out their window and sits on their shingled roof wishing that was me.

If I’m living in an apartment building, it has to have rooftop access with lights strung around — much like you’d see on top of The Maxxen.

This brings me to my next requirement: sunsets.

Personally, I know I’m most happy watching the sunset leave beautiful oranges and purples in its wake.

If you look at my Instagram feed, there’s a good chance that a big chunk of the pictures are of me in front of a sunset. The biggest revelation of all is that with rooftop access, I’d be able to watch the sunset.

Voila. Life’s good.

The future is scary. Change is scary. We have global warming looming and global leaders taking ego trips.

So, pick something that you know makes you happy no matter how silly it might seem (like rooftop access), and work toward it.

The only thing in the world that we can control is our own actions, so make sure you’re making decisions that are going to make you happy.

You don’t want to end up 20 years from now wondering where you went wrong, so make the right turn.