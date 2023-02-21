Should.

It’s such a powerful word.

I should do my homework. Everyone should donate to THON. You should be nice to everyone.

We should do a lot of things, but half of the time, we don’t.

Students should stop dying in pursuit of an education due to gun violence. There should be more information shared on the train derailment in Ohio. The events on 9/11 should’ve never happened.

Should is the key word.

We should do a lot of things in the name of humanity and good will, but sometimes, nothing is done.

The worst part of growing older is learning about all of the bad things that constantly happen in the world. Bad things do happen, even if preventative measures should’ve been applied.

In an opinion article from The New York Times reporting on the Ohio train derailment, it’s stated that while the train industry has decreased over time with the new technology, there are over 1,000 train derailments each year in the U.S.

While the number of train derailments has decreased since 1970, the number of trains carrying hazardous material has dramatically increased.

Furthermore, during both the Obama and Trump administration, the railroad industry lobbied successfully against stricter rules for train cars carrying hazardous materials and against advanced brakes for train cars.

After a slew of train derailments, the Obama administration considered a set of rules that promoted speed limits, better rail cars and stronger brakes on trains.

However, after the railroad industry donated millions into Trump’s campaign, Trump then repealed the set of rules, which still stand repealed today during the Biden-Harris administration.

Considering this information, I have a lot of “should’ve, would’ve, could've.”

The railroad industry should’ve had more regulations for trains carrying hazardous materials. Trump should’ve never repealed the rule.

The list goes on and on and sounds like no-brainer statements in the name of good will and in protecting the citizens in the country.

More regulations should be passed to protect the environment and families living in the area from hazardous material, and to protect the right to feel safe in your neighborhood and to feel safe about the future of your health.

But, the key word is “should.” We should do a lot of things, but half of the time we don’t.

After this catastrophe, the railroad industry should respond to new regulations that promote safety in rail cars carrying hazardous materials.

But, who knows?

Should.

It’s such a powerful word.