I’ve been a picture hater for a long, long time now. Unless it’s summertime, when my hair’s bright blonde, my skin’s tan, my teeth look white and my freckles are out, I usually refuse to take pictures.

I don’t do it before going out, and I rarely do it at formals. If someone asks me if I want one, I typically just offer to take it for them.

When I see my body or smile in a photograph, it really has the tendency to kill my vibe for the rest of the night.

And it’s impossible to drown out other people constantly saying, “It’s for the memories” when that’s the conflict when I turn down a picture.

So you can see how I dreaded it with every bone in my body when graduation pictures rolled around.

To nobody’s surprise, I’m not a natural blonde.

In April, the roots of my hair are a dark, harsh line that leads into a gross yellow color, and I don’t really feel like breaking the bank account to fix it so close to summer. It’s the month of the year I’m the palest, so throwing on a white dress isn’t ideal.

I also really don’t have any skills in the makeup section. I just smear things together, usually with my fingers, until it looks half decent enough to leave the house.

The irony’s that I used to cover my childhood bedroom in pictures. You could barely see any of the walls — just happy memories of growing up with family and friends.

But things have changed. I’ve spent a lot of my college career scrolling through Instagram and wondering how other girls are so photogenic. I’m constantly comparing myself, zooming in to see if there are any little tricks they’re doing.

In my ideal world, I wouldn’t think like this. I’d love to be a girl who knows the best lighting in the room and gets lots of cute photos with friends to frame in my room.

I had an attitude for my graduation pictures. In the weeks leading up, my brain constantly told me to just cancel and let my friends take them without me. My mom could take a picture of me after the ceremony, and I’d be fine.

I cursed myself for not thinking to do the pictures in September when I still had a great summer tan, and the leaves on the trees were still pretty.

But I forced myself to face my fears head on and took individual and group pictures. It helped to have a very sweet photographer, Ella Freda, even though we forced her to wake up at the crack of dawn for them.

At first, I couldn’t get certain thoughts to go away. I was thinking about how my arms didn’t look thin enough without the gown on, my nails conveniently falling off the night before, the fact that I should’ve curled my hair or just gotten it dyed before this and my smile making my face look too wide.

But after a while, what I thought was going to be my worst nightmare started actually being fun. It’s such a beautiful thing to witness friends in their caps and gowns after years of screwing around.

In 10 years, I’m not going to look back on these pictures and think my smile wasn’t pretty enough. I’ll be reminded of the things I accomplished and the unbeatable connections I’ve made along the way. Seriously, I’ve really never had so many genuine friends in my life, and I know the middle and high school version of myself is bursting with happiness.

That’s for sure something I want to remember for the rest of my life, so these photographs are ones that will once again clutter my walls for the rest of my life.