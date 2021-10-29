There are things in this world that never die. Benjamin Franklin once said, “in this world, nothing is certain except death and taxes.”

Little did old Benny know he was leaving out one other constant — mullets.

The mullet originated in the 1970s when a French fashion influencer Henri Mollet displayed it. Perhaps preserved by living horcrux Billy Ray Cyrus, the mullet has seen a resurgence as of late. It has never died, rather, just lurked in the shadows for many years.

The mullet signifies confidence and a dual personality of both serious and boisterous. The popular saying “business in the front, party in the back,” holds as true today as it did in the days of the rare Jheri curl mullet mix.

College is the perfect time to adorn the mullet, as it personifies the “business in the front, party in the back,” lifestyle.

The stigma surrounding mullets doesn’t escape those donning the luscious locks in the rear. At its worst, a mullet is a barber’s biggest failure, but at its best, it’s a masterpiece to be revered and a conversation starter like no other.

There are people who will never give in to the mullet’s superiority. To those balding or straight-haired gloom-bringers, mullet heads everywhere can stop, turn around, shake their head and walk away with the knowledge that the only people who insult the mullet are jealous they cannot grow a good one.

Penn State’s campus is littered with mullets, and the numbers are only growing as those in fear are coming out of the shadows. Everytime two mullet heads pass, they share a heartfelt look of solidarity knowing they aren’t fighting alone.

It’s important to question why this resurgence is happening. The coronavirus pandemic might be the biggest contributor, as people couldn’t get haircuts for months, and their hair continued to grow larger and longer. With still being trapped inside most days, people had a safe space to practice the hairstyles they never dared to wear before.

There also might be a familial connection. Many mullet heads today are the children of former mullet heads who proudly wore the flow back in the glory days of the 1980s. It’s in their genes, and they cannot deny it.

The mullet wants to come out, as it has been fighting and people are finally giving in.

This is a call to action to support your mullet-wearing friends or strangers you encounter.

They’re fighting the good fight, and with every compliment they get, every smile and every hair flip, they grow stronger and prouder.

It’s more than a haircut — it’s a lifestyle.