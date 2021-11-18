The Marvel Cinematic Universe is daunting in growing complexity | Column

It truly is something to “Marvel” at — forgive me. Marvel Studios continues to put out a seemingly endless line of content between its Disney+ shows and feature-length films.

We’re now nearly 14 years deep into the story, and unless you’ve been watching from the attack on Tony Stark’s convoy in 2008, you might feel like it’s too hard to catch up.

It’ll be a long time before Marvel stops making money with its content. There are YouTube channels where people dedicate their lives to unpacking plotlines, Easter eggs and possibilities for all of the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchises in the future.

The problem might be attracting new viewers.

It’s hard to find time to watch 26 films and a constantly growing number of shows. The sheer amount of content seems to be alienating people who didn’t jump on the bandwagon early enough.

Even the most diehard fans seem to be playing catchup, as just when people have time to see “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” Marvel released “Eternals,” and then a little over a month from now, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” will come out as Marvel continues to push the Disney+ series.

It’s gotten past the point where besides the occasional origin story movie, you can’t watch an MCU film and completely understand what’s going on. All of the movies, to some extent, require prior knowledge of the story. People can’t just jump in. I can only imagine the confusion for someone trying to balance what Spider-Man is doing along with what role Dr. Strange plays in the upcoming film to be released in December.

This is the beauty of the beast for Marvel Studios, though.

People want to know what’s going on in the story, so by any means necessary, they’ll pay for and find time for all of the content released.

In this way, it’s keeping its diehard fans but making it harder to attract a new audience.

The other problems the MCU complexity brings are plot holes and inconsistencies across the links between films. Perhaps the biggest complaint among fans is why other heroes don’t always come to help when heroes are fighting villains in their solo films. What are the parameters by which the heroes can come together against a common enemy?

Things will only get more complex as the Multiverse comes into play after the events of Loki. Fans will be forced to remember events across different universes and timelines without being completely baffled.

It makes one wonder, should Marvel take its win and move on?

Should it restart the story soon?

There’s no way it’ll let this cash-cow die — but perhaps, a restart is in order.