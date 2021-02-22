In spite of THON being virtual this year, many fantastic musicians performed in Penn State’s annual 46-hour dance marathon to end pediatric cancer. We were fortunate to see a vast range of performers make music on this live stream.

People sang, danced, played guitar, rocked bass, banged on drums and performed on a variety of different instruments. As great as all of those performances were, I could not help but think that there was something missing. One beautiful style of music and form of instrument was left out. In spite of its artistry, it is often forgotten. That is of course the art of keytar.

If you are tragically unaware of what a keytar is, then I am so sorry our education system has failed you. The keytar is one of the most epic instruments ever invented, a combination of a guitar and a keyboard.

How did this dope hybrid ever come to be? Well you see, when a guitar and a keyboard really love each other…(retracted by editor). Since the keytar came into being in the 1980’s, music has never been the same. Just as we understand the history of music as pre-Beethoven and post-Beethoven, we must understand it as pre-keytar and post-keytar.

Art changed forever when a guy put on a pair of shades, did a line of cocaine at 2 a.m., and said, “Hey what if there was guitar that was also like a keyboard… you know?”

Unfortunately the keytar has never gotten the respect it deserves. Why has no keytar artist ever won a Grammy? Why is there not a major in the Penn State School of Music for keytar performance? How come Esenhower has never had a keytar band perform on stage? Penn State has more bands, choirs, orchestras, a cappella groups and other ensembles than you could shake a tuning fork at yet, there is no keytar group.

There is not even a keytar class at Penn State, and there are two classes about The Beatles! Do any of us really think that The Beatles have had more of an impact on modern music than the keytar?

Beethoven's famous final words were, “In heaven I shall hear again… hopefully it will be a dope riff on an electronic piano infused inside a guitar. You know what Greta, I may be deaf, but I can still understand what you’re saying. Stop telling everyone I’m a ‘mad genius’ or ‘I have consumption.’ It’s no worse than the flu.” He was truly one of the greats ahead of his time.

It’s a travesty and a shame that we live in a world today where someone can grow up, live their life and die, all with never tickling the plastic ivories of a keytar. I would encourage everyone — no matter what you do to live, thrive and survive — to learn to play the keytar and listen to its sweet angelic harmonies.