I’ll be the first to admit my ignorance when brushing up on my Spanish — something that wasn’t one of my priorities when preparing to study abroad in Spain.

I figured since Barcelona was a major city, there’d be plenty of people who had no problem speaking English. And yes, with the high volume of tourists, this is true.

But it doesn’t mean they’re thrilled to do so. Who could blame them? I know if tourists expected me to translate in my head for them constantly in my home city, I’d be frustrated.

However, if you’re considering studying abroad in a country where you don’t speak the language, I’m not here to discourage you from doing so. In fact, I want to do the opposite and help you learn from my mistake.

Spain was my destination of choice because of the language. I’ve already been all around the U.K. where I could speak English with ease, but I knew I wanted to go somewhere where I could push myself to learn more. I took Spanish for years, considered it for my minor my freshman year and I live in a city where many people are bilingual.

But, as a junior now, most of my Spanish escaped me. If I’d gone to Spain two years ago, I know I’d be much better off in terms of my knowledge. This thought didn’t occur to me as I filled out my application last summer.

Of course, you don’t have to be fluent by any means — a month into my semester abroad, I’m still far from it. It’s my prior mindset that I regret having.

Barcelona’s government banned the city from speaking its native language of Catalan, making the topic of language something the city takes an immense amount of cultural pride in. The languages are similar, and mostly everyone speaks both as well as English.

It’s still important to respect the locals by at least learning to speak Spanish to make picking up on Catalan a little bit easier.

My communications course teacher took a particular lesson and introduced it by talking about love. I won’t lie, I was a tiny bit confused where the topic of love fell into place in a COMM course. I’d taken plenty in my years at Penn State, and they were never this deep right off the bat.

By the end of the lesson, it couldn’t have been more clear how communication and love tie into place, especially in a foreign country. To make the effort to speak the language in this city — a city that is slowly starting to feel like home — is expressing love.

I already experienced both sides of this love in my time in Spain. The first was when I passed by a little boy sitting on his bike in a park in Tarragona. I said a quick “pérdon,” meaning excuse me, to which he watched me walk past and screamed, “Hello!”

I laughed and said “hi” back, a little self conscious that it had been obvious to this child that I spoke English. But when he declared to his mother, “I just said hello to her in English!” I saw how proud he was to practice his English with me — someone who would likely feel comfort in their familiar language.

I used this little boy as an example for myself. The next time I got into a cab, I told the driver in Spanish that I needed to practice, and I didn’t want to speak English during the drive.

“Aqui,” he said, meaning “here,” and he patted the passenger seat next to him. I climbed over the seat to have what will possibly be the defining moment of immersing myself in the culture of this city.

As I spoke in what was probably the worst Spanish he’s ever heard, he told me how much it meant to him and the other locals that I make an effort and how I wouldn’t believe how many students come abroad and don’t even try.

It didn’t matter that I was recycling most of the same words as I expressed doubt in my ability to converse. What mattered was that I wanted to learn. “Quiero aprender,” I said over and over — I want to learn.

Since then, I think of the word love whenever it comes time to converse with a local. It sounds like a big deal for something so simple, but it does make a difference in the experience for students studying abroad.

It’s respectful and polite to the community that’s welcoming you in this once in a lifetime experience.

I’ve started picking up on Spanish much quicker since changing my mindset. It hasn’t been easy, since losing my luggage, having an ear infection and even getting the coronavirus — I haven’t had the greatest time explaining to local doctors and other workers my needs — but it’s helped me learn.

I try to do it no matter what I’m doing, and through this I've made some valuable friendships with local workers who feel the same as the cab driver, such as Katty, the woman who works at the candy stand at La Boqueria — the big food market downtown. When we realized we had similar names when I asked for hers, she started giving me free candy samples whenever I pass by.

Penn Staters who are starting their applications to go abroad, I’m urging you to push yourself to speak a new language wherever you go.

It’ll be rare when you get another experience to do this, and the way you feel when you make these connections with the people who are sharing the country with you is indescribable.